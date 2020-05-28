Knicks Interested In Hiring Former Bulls Coach Tom Thibodeau As Next HC: Report

The New York Knicks are reportedly considering a number of experienced coaches in their search for a permanent head coach. Former Chicago Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau is currently leading the pack to be the next head of the Knicks, according to The Athletic. Interim coach Mike Miller also remains in contention to get the permanent job.

According to reports in the US, Tom Thibodeau, 62, is top on the list of targets to be the new Knicks head coach. Tom Thibodeau, who worked as an assistant with the Knicks between 1996 and 2004, was last appointed by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He spent three seasons in Minnesota before being fired in January 2019. Between 2010 and 2015, the 62-year-old was at the helm at the Bulls, whom he led to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2011.

Under Tom Thibodeau, the Bulls had the best record in the Eastern Conference two years in a row in 2010-11 and 2011-12. He also helped the Timberwolves reach the playoffs for the first time in 14 years in 2018. In eight seasons as head coach in the NBA, Tom Thibodeau holds a 352-246 (win-loss) record. The only factor that could go against Thibodeau is his poor playoffs record. His sides have generally struggled to get past the first round, with only one Conference Finals appearance under his belt in five playoffs seasons.

A few thoughts on Tom Thibodeau...



* He's been a far more effective offensive coach than many would suspect:



* The Bulls offensive rating under Thibs was consistently in the top-10, including fifth overall his second season...



1/ — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) May 27, 2020

Knicks head coach candidates

New York Knicks are reportedly planning to hire a new head coach within the next few weeks. Interim coach Mike Miller, who took over from David Fizdale after a 4-18 start to the season, is set to be interviewed for the full-time position. Per The Athletic, Mike Miller left a "strong impression" on the Knicks hierarchy and will be offered a role at the franchise in some capacity if not the head coach. He took charge of the Knicks in December 2019 and led the franchise to a 17-27 (win-loss) record.

Another consideration for the position is former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson. Atkinson will reportedly be interviewed by the Knicks in the coming weeks. The 52-year-old took charge of the Knicks' city rivals in 2016 and led them to the playoffs last season, where his side lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round. He resigned from his position earlier this year after leading the Nets to a 28-34 record.

New President Leon Rose will look to make the first big decision of his Knicks tenure. One of the most valuable franchises in the NBA, the Knicks have failed to impose themselves as contenders in the Eastern Conference for the past six seasons. Since losing to the Pacers in the playoffs in 2013, the Knicks are yet to make the playoffs, going six straight seasons with a losing record. A new Knicks head coach, therefore, has taken priority for Leon Rose.

