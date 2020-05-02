Knicks Think Chris Paul Could Help Them Jumpstart Their 'winning Culture': Report

Rumours of an OKC Thunder-New York Knicks trade revolving Chris Paul have been around since November 2019. The Knicks, who last made the playoffs in 2013, are reportedly 'gathering intel' on Paul. The OKC Thunder guard was averaging 17.7 points before the 2019-20 season was suspended, leading his team to a 40-24 win-loss record in the Western Conference.

Do New York Knicks want a Chris Paul trade?

There are still people within the Knicks organization that feel trading for Chris Paul could help jump-start their effort to build a winning culture.



As per recent reports, unnamed members working for the New York Knicks believe that a Chris Paul trade will be the key to 'jumpstart' their efforts to 'built a winning culture' and give the team's young roster 'winning habits'. Knicks President Leon Rose is also Paul's former agent. The Knicks hired Rose in March, which had suggested a possible trade with OKC Thunder.

The Knicks, according to NBA sources, have been gathering intel on All Star Chris Paul and could make a run at him this summer. Paul, 34, carries a huge contract but he’s had a resurgent season in OKC & is proven leader. (He was also once represented by...Leon Rose.) — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) March 5, 2020

Chris Paul’s age and contract are concerns. But look at what he’s done for Oklahoma City. He impacts winning on every team he plays for. The Knicks desperately need his leadership and toughness. (He also works the refs non-stop.) — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) March 5, 2020

If Paul joins the Knicks rosters, he could improve the team's defence and impact young players like RJ Barrett, Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson and Frank Ntilikina. If we look at the Knicks current roster, only seven players have played in the NBA for more than three seasons. Knicks, who have followed their league-worst 17-65 record with 21-45 record this season, can build a stronger core with Paul on their team.

