Why Was The Chris Paul Trade Vetoed? OKC Star Reveals Conversation With Kobe Bryant

Earlier this week, NBA fans and Los Angeles Lakers fans, in particular, posed a pressing question - Why was the Chris Paul trade vetoed? Chris Paul made his mark on the NBA All-Star Game earlier this year with an alley-oop that left LeBron James’ Western Conference All-Stars in awe of the point guard. Another instance of Chris Paul (popularly known as CP3 in the NBA) showcasing his array of talents. The alley-oop came as a bit of surprise for fans at the United Center in Chicago, but it was just another reminder of why Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers were agonisingly close to getting Chris Paul to don the historic purple-and-gold.

“What if.....” Chris Paul comments on the potential Lakers trade in 2011 that was called off.



Full episode: https://t.co/UB3Mq7ioDp pic.twitter.com/pPpVHk6yQh — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) February 26, 2020

Why was the Chris Paul trade vetoed? Oklahoma City Thunder star reveals how the CP3 trade veto unfolded

Why was the Chris Paul trade vetoed, was the question a number of Lakers fans posed across social media in 2011 when the CP3 to Lakers trade fell through. The CP3 to Lakers trade was primed to be one of the blockbuster trades in 2011, but NBA commissioner David Stern reportedly vetoed the move at the final hour. The CP3 to Lakers trade, therefore, did not run its course.

So, why was the Chris Paul trade vetoed?

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Chris Paul was asked about the infamous CP3 trade veto. Chris Paul reluctantly obliged, stating, "It’s even crazier to think about it now given the situation in the past few months, losing Kob (Kobe Bryant) and David Stern. Man, it would have been special.” When asked about how close the CP3 to Lakers trade was to going through, Chris Paul said, "I’ll talk about it at some point, but me and Kob (Kobe Bryant) had actually got on the phone and talked about this and that. Me and my brother was about to get on a flight to fly to L.A. Ah, man, there are times when I be like, this would have been—but I can’t. I can’t get caught up in that. It all worked out.”

Why did David Stern veto the Chris Paul trade? OKC star offers insight

Lakers fans have posed the "Why did David Stern veto the Chris Paul trade" question a number of times since then, especially after seeing him lead the Los Angeles Clippers for six years. However, the answer to the "Why did David Stern veto the Chris Paul trade" question is unlikely to be answered anytime soon.

The CP3 to Lakers trade would ultimately transform into the CP3 trade veto. The NBA owned the New Orleans Hornets back when Chris Paul donned the colours of the Hornets. NBA commissioner David Stern then reportedly believed that New Orleans would be getting the shorter end of the stick in the trade with the Lakers, which ultimately led to the CP3 trade veto.

