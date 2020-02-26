Kobe Bryant Always Knew That Wife Vanessa Bryant Was 'The One' For Him

During the public memorial held at the Staples Center to honour the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, Vanessa Bryant gave a heartfelt speech about both Kobe and Gianna. Towards the end of her speech, Vanessa Bryant even spoke about wanting to grow old together with Kobe Bryant. Both Kobe Bryant and Gianna lost their lives during a helicopter crash last month.

Kobe Bryant immediately knew that Vanessa Bryant was the one

MTV News recently found an old interview of Kobe Bryant. In the interview, he talked about Vanessa Bryant being ‘the one’ for him. According to Bryant, he could never explain it as he never understood it. However, Vanessa Bryant had ‘caught his heart’. After they met, Kobe Bryant just knew that she was the one for him.

Kobe Bryant also described Vanessa Bryant as a ‘tough woman’, as she was very strong-willed. Towards the end, Bryant talked about their future together. Kobe Bryant saw the both of them being ‘cool parents’. In Vanessa Bryant’s speech during the Kobe Bryant memorial, she too spoke about growing old with Kobe and raising their daughters happily together.

Kobe Bryant memorial: Vanessa Bryant’s emotional speech on Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant memorial: White Mamba Diana Taurasi's speech on Kobe Bryant and Gianna

Kobe Bryant memorial: Michael Jordan speech on Kobe Bryant makes Vanessa Bryant smile

Michael Jordan's Kobe Bryant memorial speech was emotional before he joked about having created a new crying face meme. Towards the end of his speech, Michael Jordan said that he told his wife that he did not want to deliver a speech as it could result in a new meme. The entire stadium, who were in tears during Jordan's speech, laughed after Jordan cracked the joke. The camera even panned over Vanessa Bryant and she managed to smile after Michael Jordan's joke.