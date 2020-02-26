Kobe Bryant Death: Lakers Legend's Heroic Final Wish To Be Fulfilled By Scott Boras

The Kobe Bryant memorial was held earlier this week at the Staples Center to honour one of the greatest players to have graced the court in the NBA. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and his daughter Alyssa Altobelli were among the nine lives that were lost in a helicopter crash over Calabasas late in January. While delivering a eulogy at the Kobe Bryant memorial, Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka revealed the nature of a text exchange between him and Kobe Bryant while the Lakers legend was in the helicopter.

Kobe Bryant memorial: Lakers GM reveals Kobe Bryant asked him to text Scott Boras for a heartwarming favour

In the eulogy at the Kobe Bryant memorial, the Lakers GM said that Kobe Bryant texted him from the helicopter to ask for a favour regarding MLB super-agent Scott Boras. “Kobe’s last human act was heroic. He wanted to use his platform to bless and shape a young girl’s future,” the Lakers GM said.

It later came to light that Scott Boras was the man in question. It was Kobe Bryant who asked Pelinka to contact Scott Boras in order to help secure an internship for the 16-year-old daughter of John Altobelli, who lost his life on that same fateful helicopter crash.

Scott Boras will honor Kobe Bryant’s final request with internship for Alexis Altobelli https://t.co/EMcXjRV4uA — Dylan Hernandez (@dylanohernandez) February 25, 2020

Interestingly, Scott Boras and Kobe Bryant reportedly attended service at the same church in Newport Beach in Orange County. However, Kobe Bryant did not know how to contact the MLB super agent who orchestrated close to $1 billion in moves in the MLB offseason for the likes of Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rendon.

Scott Boras to fulfill wish revealed at Kobe Bryant memorial

Kobe Bryant reportedly vouched for Lexi Altobelli’s work ethic and character, after which he asked the Lakers GM to contact Scott Boras in order to make the internship a reality. The L.A. Times reported that Scott Boras will now make the wish come true by setting up the internship for Lexi Altobelli. The L.A. Times reported that Scott Boras has been in touch with Lexi Altobelli’s older brother J.J. Altobelli, who is currently a scout with the Boston Red Sox. Scott Boras will now reportedly create a position for Lexi Altobelli’s internship.

Who is John Altobelli?

John Altobelli was a baseball coach at Orange Coast College. Altobelli was in the helicopter along with his wife Keri and his daughter Alyssa Altobelli on that fateful night when the helicopter crashed over Calabasas last month. John Altobelli is survived by his daughter Lexi (Alexis) Altobelli and his son J.J. Altobelli.

