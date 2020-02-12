Vanessa Bryant’s Family Buries Kobe And Gianna Privately, Death Certificates Revealed

Vanessa Bryant and the rest of Kobe Bryant's family reportedly buried Kobe Bryant and Gianna in a private funeral. The details were revealed after Kobe and Gianna Bryant's death certificates were released. A public memorial will be held later in February. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26. The group of nine headed to one of Gianna's basketball games before the helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California.

Kobe Bryant funeral: Kobe and Gianna funeral details revealed with death certificates

The death certificate reveals various details about Kobe Bryant's cause of death and funeral. Apparently, the remains of the victims were transferred to Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary in Corona Del Mar, California. The Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary handled the services for the Bryant family. The certificate also lists Kobe Bryant's cause of death as 'blunt trauma' with the interval between the trauma and death being 'rapid'. Both their dates of disposition are listed as February 7 with burial as the type of disposition.

Kobe Bryant funeral: Vanessa Bryant and family wanted to mourn their loss in private

According to reports, sources close to the Bryant family state that Vanessa Bryant and the family needed a private funeral. The ceremony was very hard on everyone. The source stated that the family is still trying to grasp the loss of the 'two beautiful souls'. Vanessa Bryant had recently shared on Instagram that it was difficult for her to deal with both their deaths as she is unable to process them at the same time.

Kobe Bryant funeral: Los Angeles city will mourn Kobe Bryant in a public memorial

According to LA's mayor Eric Garcetti, a public memorial will be held at the Staples Center. The memorial will honour Kobe Bryant along with all other lives lost in the accident. According to Garcetti, it will honour the man who was much more than who he was on the court – a father, a leader, a filmmaker and an artist.

Kobe Bryant funeral: Vanessa Bryant reveals that Kobe and Gianna funeral details at Staples Center via Instagram

The memorial service will be held at Staples Center, the home of Los Angeles Lakers, a team he played with for 20 years. Twenty four will represent Kobe Bryant's jersey number, while 2 will represent Gianna Bryant's high school jersey number. In her post, Vanessa Bryant stated that more details about the funeral would be revealed later.

