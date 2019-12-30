Kobe Bryant Attends Lakers Game With Daughter, Fans Delighted To See The Legend At Staples

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant attended the Mavericks vs Lakers game on Sunday evening (Monday morning IST). Kobe Bryant shared a moment with Lakers star Anthony Davis and was also seen talking to Rich Paul. Los Angeles Lakers shared a photo of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi on their official Twitter account, calling both of them 'Mamba' and 'Mambacita' respectively while adding two snake emojis.

NBA 2019-20: Kobe Bryant attends the Mavericks vs Lakers game with his daughter Gigi

Spotted: Mamba & Mambacita 🐍🐍 pic.twitter.com/bmlQAfvOzT — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 30, 2019

Kobe's in the house!



Listen to Lakers-Mavs now on ESPNLA 710 📻 #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/u5UVfWvnlu — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) December 30, 2019

Kobe Bryant talking to Rich Paul court side at the #Lakers vs. #Mavericks game pic.twitter.com/kMx2hVAAXM — Lauren A. Jones (@LoJoMedia) December 30, 2019

Kobe Bryant 🐐 shown on the Jumbotron at Staples Center during the #Lakers game pic.twitter.com/lEnSEVt9s8 — Lauren A. Jones (@LoJoMedia) December 30, 2019

This is the second Lakers game Kobe Bryant attended this season. The first one was on November 18 against Atlanta Hawks. The Lakers beat the Hawks 120-101 to Kobe's delight. Bryant's daughter Gigi is currently playing as a varsity basketball player for her school Sierra Canyon High School. Gigi has been attending basketball games with Kobe Bryant in order to understand the game. Both attended the Atlanta Hawks vs Nets game on Saturday night (Sunday morning IST) where Kobe Bryant was seen breaking down and explaining the game to Gigi. After his retirement, Bryant had stated that he would concentrate more on his family so he might not watch many NBA games live.

