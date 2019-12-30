The Debate
Kobe Bryant Attends Lakers Game With Daughter, Fans Delighted To See The Legend At Staples

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant attended the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers game on Sunday (Monday morning IST) with daughter Gigi.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant attended the Mavericks vs Lakers game on Sunday evening (Monday morning IST). Kobe Bryant shared a moment with Lakers star Anthony Davis and was also seen talking to Rich Paul. Los Angeles Lakers shared a photo of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi on their official Twitter account, calling both of them 'Mamba' and 'Mambacita' respectively while adding two snake emojis. 

NBA 2019-20: Kobe Bryant attends the Mavericks vs Lakers game with his daughter Gigi

This is the second Lakers game Kobe Bryant attended this season. The first one was on November 18 against Atlanta Hawks. The Lakers beat the Hawks 120-101 to Kobe's delight. Bryant's daughter Gigi is currently playing as a varsity basketball player for her school Sierra Canyon High School. Gigi has been attending basketball games with Kobe Bryant in order to understand the game. Both attended the Atlanta Hawks vs Nets game on Saturday night (Sunday morning IST) where Kobe Bryant was seen breaking down and explaining the game to Gigi. After his retirement, Bryant had stated that he would concentrate more on his family so he might not watch many NBA games live. 

Published:
COMMENT
