Lakers Team Of The Decade Ft. Kobe Bryant, LeBron James And Pau Gasol

The Los Angeles Lakers decade started with Kobe Bryant leading the team to the NBA 2010 Finals. Now, LeBron James is leading the team, who are dominating the Western Conference. Before trading James two seasons ago, Lakers traded Shaquille O'Neal to the Miami Heat for Lamar Odom, Caron Butler, Brian Grant and a future first-round pick in 2004. Here is the Lakers team of the decade (2010-2019).

Los Angeles Lakers team of the decade

Lakers team of the decade – Starting 5

Kobe Bryant – Small Forward

Kobe Bryant scored 30% of his 33,643 points after starting the NBA 2009-10 season. He also averaged at 50 wins per season before injuring himself (torn Achilles). Bryant came back for a farewell tour during 2015-16 and ended his NBA career by scoring 60 points for his last game against Utah Jazz.

Pau Gasol – Center

Pau Gasol was recently waived by the Portland Trail Blazers because he could not rehab from his left ankle surgery. While with the Lakers, Gasol scored 18 rebounds in the Game 7 of the NBA 2010 Finals to help Lakers bag the title.

Lamar Odom – Power Forward

Lamar Odom was the last player remaining from the Lakers' Shaquille O'Neal trade. This won the team their second consecutive title in 2010. Odom won Sixth Man of the Year in 2011.

LeBron James – Small Forward

After Kobe Bryant's retirement from Lakers, James' signing with the Lakers proved to be a turning point in the organization's history. Along with Anthony Davis, James is leading the Lakers into what could be their first NBA Finals appearance in a decade. LeBron is averaging at 25.8 ppg and career-high 10.6 assists.

Lonzo Ball – Point Guard

Ball played 99 games for the Lakers, averaging at 10 points, 6.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds.

Lakers team of the decade – Sixth Man

Nick Young - Guard

Lakers team of the decade – Reserves

Brandon Ingram – Small Forward

Julius Randle – Power Forward

Jordan Clarkson – Point Guard

Kyle Kuzma – Power Forward

