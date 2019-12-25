Lakers Team Of The Decade Ft. Kobe Bryant, LeBron James And Pau Gasol

The Los Angeles Lakers decade started with Kobe Bryant leading the team to the NBA 2010 Finals. Now, LeBron James is leading the team, who are dominating the Western Conference. Before trading James two seasons ago, Lakers traded Shaquille O'Neal to the Miami Heat for Lamar Odom, Caron Butler, Brian Grant and a future first-round pick in 2004. Here is the Lakers team of the decade (2010-2019).
Kobe Bryant – Small Forward
Kobe Bryant scored 30% of his 33,643 points after starting the NBA 2009-10 season. He also averaged at 50 wins per season before injuring himself (torn Achilles). Bryant came back for a farewell tour during 2015-16 and ended his NBA career by scoring 60 points for his last game against Utah Jazz.
Pau Gasol – Center
Pau Gasol was recently waived by the Portland Trail Blazers because he could not rehab from his left ankle surgery. While with the Lakers, Gasol scored 18 rebounds in the Game 7 of the NBA 2010 Finals to help Lakers bag the title.
Lamar Odom – Power Forward
Lamar Odom was the last player remaining from the Lakers' Shaquille O'Neal trade. This won the team their second consecutive title in 2010. Odom won Sixth Man of the Year in 2011.
LeBron James – Small Forward
After Kobe Bryant's retirement from Lakers, James' signing with the Lakers proved to be a turning point in the organization's history. Along with Anthony Davis, James is leading the Lakers into what could be their first NBA Finals appearance in a decade. LeBron is averaging at 25.8 ppg and career-high 10.6 assists.
Lonzo Ball – Point Guard
Ball played 99 games for the Lakers, averaging at 10 points, 6.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds.
Nick Young - Guard
Brandon Ingram – Small Forward
Julius Randle – Power Forward
Jordan Clarkson – Point Guard
Kyle Kuzma – Power Forward
