Kobe Bryant Could Go The David Beckham Way As Lakers Legend Eyes MLS Ownership

At LAFC's Banc of California Stadium, the MLS announced a marketing deal with BodyArmor, a sports drink. BodyArmor, therefore, will now be the official sports drink of the MLS. However, all eyes were on the man announcing the deal - Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant speaks highly of MLS; future MLS owner?

What a day. 🙌 We officially kicked off our sports drink partnership with @DrinkBODYARMOR & @kobebryant! pic.twitter.com/fy3PHmDUEw — Major League Soccer (@MLS) January 16, 2020

Interestingly, Kobe Bryant has a 10% stake BodyArmor, a stake that is now valued at a reported $200 million. Speaking after the announcement, Kobe Bryant revealed that he is not someone who is new to MLS. In fact, the Lakers legend started following the MLS the moment David Beckham moved to LA Galaxy, back in 2007.

“When David first came out here, I came down and watched him play, I was able to kind of gauge what the energy was at that time, and it was still relatively unfamiliar to the U.S. market. Then to be able to fast-forward now and to see the energy that has kind of been put behind MLS, and the amount of support that's being put behind MLS, it's, I wouldn't say, surprising, because I've always appreciated the game and what a beautiful game it is and knew eventually America would catch on.” - Kobe Bryant's comments to the media

With the BodyArmor duties done and dusted, the media moved to ask the 18-time NBA All-Star more interesting questions. When asked if he could follow in the footsteps of David Beckham, who is the president of MLS newcomers Inter Miami CF, and LeBron James, who has a minor stake in Liverpool since 2001, Kobe Bryant entertained the question. The Lakers legend said that he has, in fact, looked at several opportunities to step into MLS ownership. He continued by saying that while he isn't too big on owning franchises per se, if the right MLS opportunity comes along, the five-time NBA champion is more than happy to look into it.

Kobe Bryant could be in the stands to witness LA Galaxy travel to face Inter Miami

David Beckham's Inter Miami side will make their MLS debut in the upcoming season. While Kobe Bryant himself is an LA Galaxy fan, BodyArmor has activated a team partnership with David Beckham's Inter Miami this season. LA Galaxy, however, is missing from the list of the 19 teams BodyArmor is partnering with. Another point to note, David Beckham's Inter Miami will play their first home game in the MLS against LA Galaxy. Could Kobe Bryant be in the stands for the game?

