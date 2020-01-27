Kobe Bryant Death: Michael Jordan Reveals Special Relationship With 'Black Mamba'

Kobe Bryant had a glittering NBA career where he established himself as one of the greatest players of all time to have ever played the game. There will be only few who would argue about Kobe Bryant’s legendary status. In fact, many would say that Kobe is the second greatest player behind legendary Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan. The battles between both these players were enticing during their playing days. The match-up between these two shooting guards will forever live in the minds of NBA fans.

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among the 9 people that were killed in the crash that took place over the weekend. Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna Bryant, was on his way to a youth basketball game when the incident happened. The helicopter crashed amidst foggy conditions and burst into flames, which created a small brush fire. According to sources, the victims of the crash also included Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli and his wife Keri, along with daughter Alyssa. Christina Mauser, who happened to be an assistant coach at the Orange County private elementary school basketball team, was another victim in the crash.

Kobe Bryant death: Michael Jordan issues statement following the death of Lakers legend

Michael Jordan, who is now the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, was left stunned by the sudden death of 41-year-old Bryant. The former Chicago Bulls legend issued a statement remembering his playing days with Kobe Bryant

Statement from Michael Jordan: pic.twitter.com/oI7w6e7HLI — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant daughter: Gianna was a basketball star in the making

Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna, whom he fondly called 'Gigi', heading towards his Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when their helicopter crashed. The academy is located in Thousand Oaks. He was the coach of Gianna's AAU basketball game called “The Mambas.” Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant were spotted last month sitting courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game in New York City, where they seemed to be discussing basketball.

Kobe Bryant death: The NBA legend's decorated career

The former Lakers point guard is an 18-time All-Star, a 5-time champion, a 2-time scoring champion, a 2-time NBA Finals MVP and a 1-time regular-season MVP. He is also third on the all-time scoring list with 33,643 points, which puts him 1,351 points ahead of fourth-place Jordan. Both Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan were similar in their style that it is difficult to say that which one is better than the other. Both the players were undisputed stars during their era and for their respective teams. Both Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan have won tons of team and individual awards. In the end, it can only be said that 'The Black Mamba' was the mirror image of 'His Airness'.

