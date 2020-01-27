Kobe Bryant Death: Stephen Curry Reacts On Sudden And Devastating Death Of Lakers Legend

During his final couple of seasons with the Lakers, there were few players in the NBA who proved to be fierce competitors for a man of Kobe Bryant's pedigree. Warriors star Stephen Curry was one of those who pushed Kobe Bryant all the way as he took over the mantle of the most proficient three-point shooter from Kobe Bryant. The 'Kobe Bryant death' story sent massive shockwaves through the NBA world. The man who Kobe Bryant passed the three-point shooting torch to, Stephen Curry, was among the countless personalities who mourned the death of the Lakers legend.

Stephen Curry reacts to the 'Kobe Bryant death' story

Stephen Curry, like a number of NBA stars, took to Instagram to mourn the death of Kobe Bryant. Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna was also among those who perished in the fatal helicopter crash. Stephen Curry posted two images of his earlier meetings with Kobe Bryant. The caption read, "A lot of questions right now. Our faith is being tested...but all I can say is thank you. May you and Gianna rest easy!"

Warriors statement on the passing of Kobe Bryant: pic.twitter.com/RBeZzDEyys — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant death: Warriors issue statement on Lakers legend's death

The Golden State Warriors took to Twitter to issue a statement in the wake of the 'Kobe Bryant death' story. The Warriors acknowledged the magnanimous effect Kobe Bryant had on the NBA during his 20-year career with the Lakers. Interestingly, the Lakers chose to retire Kobe Bryant's No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys at halftime during their game against the Warriors in 2017.

Huge crowds of #KobeBryant fans still gathering at Staples Center, colliding with arriving Grammys attendees pic.twitter.com/V6D6GXDehi — Sam Levin (@SamTLevin) January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant tribute: City of Los Angeles erects impromptu memorial for Lakers legend

A number of fans made their way to Staples Center to pay tribute as soon as the 'Kobe Bryant death' story broke out. Screens outside the Staples Center flashed images in honour of the five-time NBA champion. Fans also took to placing flowers at the gates of the Staples Center as the city of Los Angeles mourned the death of one of their greatest heroes. The Kobe Bryant tribute is likely to go on for days as the people of LA look to get to grips with the shocking news of his death.

