The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kobe Bryant Death: Magic Johnson Shares Nostalgic Throwback Images Featuring Lakers Legend

Basketball News

Kobe Bryant death: Magic Johnson, in a series of tweets, looked back at Kobe Bryant’s life and his relationship with former Lakers star during his living days. 

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kobe Bryant death

The world is yet to come to the terms following the tragic loss of Los Angeles Lakers star and NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26. According to various reports, Kobe Bryant was among at least four people travelling in his private helicopter over Calabasas when a fire broke out, sending the chopper spiralling down.

Also Read: LeBron James IN TEARS After Kobe Bryant And Gianna's Death In Tragic Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant death: Magic Johnson reacts to tragedy

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson took to and shared some throwback images following Kobe Bryant's death. Magic Johnson, in a series of tweets, looked back at Kobe Bryant’s life and his relationship with fellow Lakers star during his living days. 

Also Read: Kobe Bryant Dead: Shaquille O'Neal's Son Reveals Kobe's Final Text Message Before Crash

Kobe Bryant daughter: Gianna was a basketball star in the making

Kobe Bryant, who fondly called his daughter 'Gigi', was heading towards his Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when their helicopter crashed. The Academy is located in Thousand Oaks. He was the coach of Gianna's AAU basketball game called “The Mambas.” Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant were spotted last month sitting courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game in New York City, where they seemed to be discussing about basketball. 

Kobe Bryant death: Kareem Abdul Jabbar mourns tragedy

Following the news of Kobe Bryant's death, another Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar paid a video tribute on Twitter which he shared on Sunday afternoon. 

Also Read: Kobe Bryant Dead: Shaquille O'Neal 'IN PAIN' After Learning About Kobe And Gianna's Death

Kobe Bryant death: LeBron James inconsolable 

In a video which has emerged on social media, LeBron James is seen hugging multiple people in the video, walking forward with his head down. LeBron James had just landed in Los Angeles after the LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers game, where he surpassed Kobe Bryant on the all-time scoring list. Philadelphia was also Bryant's home town. 

Also Read: Kobe Bryant Dead: NBA And Lakers Legend Killed In Tragic California Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant death: Check out NBA legend career stats

Kobe Bryant, who retired in 2016, finished third on the all-time NBA scoring list. Bryant had a career average of 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He also had five NBA championships to his name, winning NBA MVP in 2008. Kobe Bryant along with LeBron James won gold medals in 2008 and 2012 Olympics respectively. 

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMI HITS OUT AT CONGRESS' SHERGILL
KISHOR'S RESPONSE TO SHAH
JNU STUDENT QUESTIONS SC
MUSLIM BOARD IN SC
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY TAKES ON CENTRE
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA