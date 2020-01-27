Kobe Bryant Death: Magic Johnson Shares Nostalgic Throwback Images Featuring Lakers Legend

The world is yet to come to the terms following the tragic loss of Los Angeles Lakers star and NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26. According to various reports, Kobe Bryant was among at least four people travelling in his private helicopter over Calabasas when a fire broke out, sending the chopper spiralling down.

Kobe Bryant death: Magic Johnson reacts to tragedy

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson took to and shared some throwback images following Kobe Bryant's death. Magic Johnson, in a series of tweets, looked back at Kobe Bryant’s life and his relationship with fellow Lakers star during his living days.

As I try to write this post, my mind is racing. I’m in disbelief and have been crying all morning over this devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter, Gigi have passed away in a helicopter crash. Cookie and I are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/X2vF0M0a1u — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

I love him, his family and what he stood for on the court and off the court. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

My friend, a legend, husband, father, son, brother, Oscar winner and greatest Laker of all-time is gone. It’s hard to accept. Kobe was a leader of our game, a mentor to both male and female players. pic.twitter.com/NXsrXmCkkG — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

He gave his knowledge, time, and talent to tutor so many at the youth level, collegiate level, & NBA & WNBA players. Words can’t express the impact that he had on the game of basketball. I know basketball fans all over the world will miss him, especially the City of Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/ZoB3Uwbvzk — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

Kobe and I shared so many special conversations about life and basketball. We had so much in common off the court. I used to love talking to him about Lakers basketball, being fathers and husbands and how much we loved Italy. I will miss those conversations and him so much. pic.twitter.com/PIv7obzr2x — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

Laker Nation, the game of basketball & our city, will never be the same without Kobe. Cookie & I are praying for Vanessa, his beautiful daughters Natalia, Bianka & Capri, as well as his parents Joe & Pam & his sisters. We will always be here for the Bryant family. pic.twitter.com/WWxmtEAJqZ — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

We love you forever. #8 #24🙏🏾❤️ — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant daughter: Gianna was a basketball star in the making

Kobe Bryant, who fondly called his daughter 'Gigi', was heading towards his Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when their helicopter crashed. The Academy is located in Thousand Oaks. He was the coach of Gianna's AAU basketball game called “The Mambas.” Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant were spotted last month sitting courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game in New York City, where they seemed to be discussing about basketball.

Kobe Bryant death: Kareem Abdul Jabbar mourns tragedy

Following the news of Kobe Bryant's death, another Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar paid a video tribute on Twitter which he shared on Sunday afternoon.

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant death: LeBron James inconsolable

In a video which has emerged on social media, LeBron James is seen hugging multiple people in the video, walking forward with his head down. LeBron James had just landed in Los Angeles after the LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers game, where he surpassed Kobe Bryant on the all-time scoring list. Philadelphia was also Bryant's home town.

LeBron is met with emotional hugs after landing in Los Angeles following the death of Kobe Bryant.



(via NBC4 Los Angeles) pic.twitter.com/Fx9jt2qZVi — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant death: Check out NBA legend career stats

Kobe Bryant, who retired in 2016, finished third on the all-time NBA scoring list. Bryant had a career average of 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He also had five NBA championships to his name, winning NBA MVP in 2008. Kobe Bryant along with LeBron James won gold medals in 2008 and 2012 Olympics respectively.