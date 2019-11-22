The Debate
Kobe Bryant Is NBA's GOAT And Not Michael Jordan, Says Lakers' Nick Young

Basketball News

In a recent Spotify podcast, Nick Young stated that he feels Kobe Bryant is better than Michael Jordan and is #1 for him. Here is what Young had to say.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai
Kobe Bryant

In a recent podcast, LA Lakers player Nick Young stated that he thinks Kobe Bryant is the real GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) of the NBA. There is always a difference in opinion with regard to who is the NBA's GOAT. Along with Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant is also considered as a part of the list. However, some people disagree about Bryant being on the GOAT list.

NBA 2019-20 news: Nick Young believes that Kobe Bryant is better than Michael Jordan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Young (@swaggyp1) on

Young said that he does not care about all the negative opinions about Bryant. He was Bryant's teammate when he played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Young defended his opinion and made some points in Bryant's favour. Young feels that Kawhi Leonard is another version of Jordan and that Bryant is a better player than Leonard. That would put Bryant ahead of Jordan on the GOAT list, according to Young. The co-hosts of the podcast were surprised by Young's statement about Bryant and Jordan, but they accepted it as his opinion. Last season, Young averaged at 2.3 points per game. Kobe Bryant averaged 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game in his career, while Michael Jordan averaged at 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists.  

Published:
COMMENT
