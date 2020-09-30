Kobe Bryant Law Passed In California, Bans Taking Unauthorised Photos Of Accident Sites

A new "Kobe Bryant Law" was passed this week in California which makes it an offence for first responders to click unauthorized pictures of a dead person at an accident scene. The law, which will be effective starting January 1, 2021, was introduced in the wake of the controversy that surrounded the death of Kobe Bryant in January 2020.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, was killed in a tragic helicopter crash near Calabasas, California. Eight deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department reportedly clicked photos of Bryant's crash site for personal use. The deputies shared the photos via social media, while one deputy was even accused of using the graphic pictures to pick up a woman at a bar.

Subsequently, Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa, filed a lawsuit against the LA County Sheriff's Office over mishandling of photos from the crash site. Vanessa is reportedly suing for negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit claims the deputies "pulled out their personal cell phones and snapped photos of the dead children, parents and coaches" from the crash site near Calabasas, California. Vanessa Bryant's attorneys have even accused Sheriff Alex Villanueva of trying to cover it up and defending the eight offenders.

According to Vanessa' lead attorney, the lawsuit filed is based on "accountability", and about preventing something like this from happening again, which could cause similar distress to other families who have lost their loved ones.

Kobe Bryant Law passed in California

The bill to ban first responders from taking unauthorised pictures at a crash site was introduced earlier this year by Assembly-member Mike Gipson. "Like many others, I was mortified after I'd heard that first responders captured and shared unauthorized photos from the scene of the helicopter crash," Gipson said in a statement when the bill reached California Governor Gavin Newsom's office. "The actions of the first responders involved were unacceptable, and they highlighted a problem that demands a strong remedy."

Termed as an "invasion privacy bill," it was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday. Mike Gipson celebrated the passing of the "Kobe Bryant Law" on Tuesday via social media. As per the law, a first responder who is found guilty of the misdemeanour crime may be fined up to $1,000 per offence.

Proud to report that my bill, The #KobeBryant Act of 2020, was signed today by @GavinNewsom. #AB2655 will prohibit first responders from taking photos of the deceased outside of job duties. #caleg — Asm. Mike A. Gipson (@AsmMikeGipson) September 29, 2020

(Image Credits: AP)