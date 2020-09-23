Kobe Bryant Death: Woman Who SCAMMED People With Fake Kobe Connections Sent To Prison

A California-based businesswoman – Carolyn Jones – is reportedly being sent to prison for faking connection to stars like late Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Taylor Swift among others. Jones was had recently served a sentence for trying to orchester a $15 million bank fraud scheme. After her recent attempt to gain money using Bryant's and other celebrities names, Jones is being sent to federal prison for 20 more months.

Kobe Bryant death: Carolyn Jones prison sentence for 20 years after attempting fraud with fake connections

Jones, 57, reportedly hid her prior crimes from her recent victims, and posed as a successful businesswoman. The US Attorney's Office released a new statement on Tuesday (Wednesday IST), stating that she used "lies and deceit" to convince her most recent victims to give her $13,000 from their retirement fund. IRS Special Agent Ryan Asato wrote the allegations for the court documents, while Jones' attorney – Ian Wallach – refused to comment on the case.

According to the recent fraud, Jones lied that the late Los Angeles Lakers legend wanted his daughter Gianna to represent her clothing line. Bryant and his daughter passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26, after which Jones texted her victims about how she was in "shock" as Gianna was meant to be the face of her brand. Chrissy Teigen, Floyd Mayweather, the Kardashians were among many celebrities she Jones had faked her connections with.

As per the report, the victim was unaware of Jones' priors, which is why she trusted her. If she knew about her criminal history beforehand, the latest victim would never have given Jones her money. Jones was claiming to be a "successful and well-connected denim jeans entrepreneur". As per reports, Judge Michael W Fitzgerald stated that this would be Jones' final chance, after which they would give her the "harshest" sentence available.

How did Jones try and use Kobe Bryant death in her favour?

According to the federal prosecutors' court documents, Jones' began her new scheme involving James, Bryant while was in re-entry center while completing her 2015 sentence. As per the reports, it was a similar scheme to 2015 one, where Jones had lied about being connected to famous people. In a text message she sent, Jones claimed that she spoke to the Bryant family after the crash, and is devastated since Bryant wanted his daughters to be the face of her brand.

"My phone is ringing like crazy, so if I don’t get back to you just know that we have to be as supportive as possible right now," Jones wrote. She also claimed to know the Altobellis – who were on the helicopter with Bryant and Gianna – personally as they were friends and associates with the Bryants. "Just keep praying for everyone involved," Jones said in the end. Jones was released from prison on February 4, and was caught again after the victim grew suspicious and provided information to the IRS later on.

(Image credits: AP)