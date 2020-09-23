Vanessa Bryant Sues LA County Sheriff's Department For Sharing Kobe's Crash Site Photo

Shortly after Kobe Bryant's helicopter crashed on January 26, some personal photos of the crash site were taken and shared by the LA County Sheriff's department's deputies. In March, sheriff Alex Villanueva had reportedly told all the deputies – who reportedly admitted to their mistake themselves – to delete those photos. However, Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, was reportedly "devastated" by all the images that were being circulated. As per recent reports, Vanessa has decided to sue the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department over the same, while alleging some more misconduct.

Vanessa Bryant sues LA sheriff and the sheriff's department over Kobe Bryant crash images

According to LA Times, Vanessa has sued the LA County Sheriff's Department for sharing "unauthorized" pictures of the crash site that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others. The lawsuit accuses that "no fewer than 8 sheriff’s deputies at the crash site, pulled out their personal cell phones and snapped photos of the dead children, parents and coaches. The deputies took these photos for their own personal gratification.”

Reports add that after the crash, Villanueva has "personally" assured Vanessa that the scene would be secured and their privacy would be maintained. However, an LA Times investigation revealed that the photos were shared. According to Vanessa' lead attorney, the lawsuit filed is based on "accountability", and about preventing something like this from happening to other families who've lost their loved ones.

After the crash, it was reported that five deputies and three trainees (or reserves) had shared the photos. As a result, Villanueva had asked them to delete the photos if they didn't want to face disciplinary action. Following the reveal, Vanessa was reported to have been "distressed" that the sheriff's department did not launch an investigation and the story had to be published by the LA Times first.

Did the LA Sheriff attempt to cover-up Kobe and Gigi leaked photos?

As per the lawsuit, Villanueva attempted to "cover-up" the situation by asking deputies to delete the images. The lawsuit also accuses the department of "negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of her right to privacy." However, Villanueva refused to comment on the allegations, stating that their actions were the "correct ones" based on the situation. He added that out of the eight deputies involved, one photo was shared outside their department.

According to the lawsuit, one of the deputies shared the graphic photos with a woman at a Norwalk bar. The bartender was reportedly the one who reported the sharing of photos after overhearing their conversation. Earlier, in May, Villanueva was the one who proposed legislation, which focused on making it illegal for first responders to take and share photos of a deceased person unless it's for an official investigation.

Later, the LA Sheriff's move to ask deputies to delete photos was scrutinized, as people said it could be the destruction of evidence. LA Times added that there was a cover-up on the department's part, as they did not follow "normal investigative protocols". Villanueva, however, insisted that this case had "no crime, no investigation, no evidence period.”

The lawsuit further adds that the Villanueva, instead of informing the families, attempted to "cover-up" the situation. “Mrs Bryant feels ill at the thought of strangers gawking at images of her deceased husband and child and she lives in fear that she or her children will one day confront horrific images of their loved ones online,” the lawsuit says. They further add that several people on social media also claimed to have seen the photos.

Attorney Gary C Robb referred to the situation as "inexcusable and deplorable," asking those involved to face the “harshest possible discipline." Robb added that after Vanessa asked for the area to be guarded against photographers, they believe the sheriff adhered to their requests and ensured that "the photos are not further disseminated.” However, they maintain that it was a violation of human decency and respect.

Previously, Vanessa has sued the helicopter company – Island Express Helicopters. The lawsuit accused the company of 'general, economic and punitive damages' while also mentioning negligence, which they said was the cause of Bryant and Gianna's death. The documents further mentioned pilot Ara Zobayan, who they accuse of 'negligent conduct', for which the helicopter company is ‘vicariously liable’.

