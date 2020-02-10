Kobe Bryant: Los Angeles Gurudwara Conducts Prayers In Lakers Legend's Iconic Jersey

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant passed away two weeks back in a helicopter crash, but his legacy as an iconic basketball player still continues to live in hearts of many. Apart from Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna was also a victim of the crash that shocked the entire sporting fraternity and fans across the globe. Many have poured in with their condolences and tributes subsequently.

Kobe Bryant tribute: Sikh temple prays for Lakers legend

As tributes continued to pour for the Lakers legend, a local Sikh Temple also showed their love by praying for the player and the rest of the victims of the crash. They did so while wearing Kobe shirts. This was yet another example of how Kobe Bryant was a global phenomenon, perhaps transcending the game of basketball.

Kobe Bryant tribute: NBA legend honoured at Oscars 2020

Kobe Bryant, who won an Oscar award for his 2018 film Dear Basketball, was honoured at the Oscars 2020 awards ceremony in various ways. Dear Basketball was a short animated film which was written and directed by Kobe Bryant himself. It won the award for the best animated short film. The movie carries the same name as Bryant’s retirement letter and was the first Oscar win for any professional athlete.

Kobe Bryant tribute: NFL wide receiver Matthew Cherry wears Lakers jersey at Oscars

Matthew Cherry won an Oscar for his animated short titled Hair Love. In his acceptance speech, the ex-Bengals man dedicated the award to Kobe Bryant. Matthew Cherry is now just the second former pro athlete to win the Best Animated Short Film after Kobe Bryant.

