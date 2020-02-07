Kobe Bryant Was A UFC Investor And He Will Be Honoured At UFC 247, Says Dana White

The entire world is still mourning Kobe Bryant’s untimely death. UFC president Dana White too has a plan to honour the Lakers legend at the upcoming UFC 247. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Dana White revealed that Kobe Bryant was not just a UFC fan but also an investor. White added that Bryant received a huge paycheque, a few days before the tragic helicopter crash. Thus, the UFC family wants to pay tribute to one of their own at the Toyota Centre.

UFC 247: Dana White reveals that Kobe Bryant was a UFC investor

The NBA Legend was known for his business savvy nature off the court. Dana White disclosed that Kobe Bryant had an ownership stake in UFC and Body Armour (the official energy drink of UFC). According to Dana White, Kobe Bryant received a cheque from UFC on Wednesday and he was extremely pumped up. “I wish I had invested more,” Kobe Bryant had said to the UFC President (according to Dana White).

Dana White said that he will always remember Kobe as a great dude and an important part of the UFC fabric. The biggest MMA organisation of the world is planning to pay a huge tribute to the Lakers legend at UFC 247. It will be headlined by Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes for the light heavyweight title.

UFC 247: Dominick Reyes also wants to sport a Kobe Bryant jersey

The undefeated light heavyweight champion claims that he was a huge fan of Kobe and Dominick Reyes. He said that he wants to sport a Kobe jersey at UFC 247. Reyes also said that Reebok might not be excited about the idea and company policies might obstruct him from doing so. Take a look at his Instagram post.

(Image courtesy: YouTube of TMZ sports and NBA.com)