Kobe Bryant Names 3 WNBA Players Capable Of Succeeding In NBA Currently

In a recent interview with CNN, former Lakers star Kobe Bryant stated that he thinks that some WNBA (Women's National Basketball Association) players can play in the NBA right away if asked to. Bryant was asked about his daughter Gianna, who is currently playing basketball in her high school. Kobe Bryant also named three WNBA players that he thinks could start playing in the NBA currently.

Also read | WNBA, players reach tentative 8-year labor deal

Maya Moore amongst WNBA stars who should be in NBA: Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant believes there’s WNBA players who can play in the NBA right now



(🎥 CNN) pic.twitter.com/jgV9nSn6Ds — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 22, 2020

Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Elena Della Donne are the three WNBA players Kobe Bryant named. He added that there a lot of great players and could keep up with them. Maya Moore, who sat out the 2019 season, has won the WNBA MVP award in 2014. Maya Moore has also won four NBA championships.

Also read | Kobe Bryant wants to keep Michael Jordan's tradition alive by congratulating LeBron James

Taurasi, on the other hand, was the 2004 WNBA first overall draft pick. She has also led the all-time score list since 2017. Taurasi is a 9-time WNBA All-Star member and a 3-time WNBA champion with Phoenix Mercury. Taurasi is also called 'White Mamba', which is a derivative of Kobe Bryant's NBA nickname 'Black Mamba'. Elena is a 2-time WNBA MVP title winner and won the championship last year.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that players would be compensated with a tentative contract agreement which would increase the average WNBA salary. Ever since it's inception, WNBA salary and maternity benefits have been an issue. The WNBA was created in 1996.

Also read | Lakers legend Kobe Bryant considers former rival LeBron James a part of the Lakers family

NBA 2019-20: Kobe Bryant reveals daughter Gigi got him back into NBA

In a recent podcast, Kobe Bryant revealed that Gigi really loves the game, which is why he is now back watching all Lakers game on the sidelines. Kobe Bryant also admitted that they now have a league pass. After Bryant retired, he had stated that he would watch less NBA games and focus on his family and other activities. Byrant first attended an Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers game in November 2019 with his daughter Gigi. Since then, Kobe Bryant and Gigi have attended various NBA games throughout the NBA 2019-20 season.

Also read | Kobe Bryant could go the David Beckham way as Lakers legend eyes MLS ownership