Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Considers Former Rival LeBron James A Part Of The Lakers Family

After LeBron James became a part of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, many NBA fans were unhappy with the addition. James was compared to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, as many believe that the four-time NBA MVP will never fill Bryant's shoes. The 'Black Mamba', however, supports LeBron James.

NBA 2019-20: Lakers legend Kobe Bryant considers LeBron James a part of the Lakers family now

LeBron James is 81 points away from passing Kobe Bryant on the All-Time Scoring List 👀



K. Bryant: 33,643 points

L. James: 33,563 points#LakeShow #Kobe81 pic.twitter.com/zB41MqvYDT — NBALakersReport (@NBALakersReport) January 19, 2020

In a recent interview with American media, Kobe Bryant called LeBron James a Laker and welcomed him into the family. Bryant also added that James was now a part of the community and everyone should embrace him. He even asked everyone to appreciate James and the athlete he is. According to Byrant, James has done something 'truly remarkable'. Currently, LeBron James is 81 points away from passing Kobe Bryant on the all-time NBA assists list.

NBA 2019-20: LeBron James stats

Currently, LeBron James is averaging at 25.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and career-high 10.9 assists per game while shooting 49.7% from the ground. James has been leading the Lakers this season, who are leading the Western Conference with a 34-8 win-loss record. He is also in contention for the NBA MVP award this season, especially if he leads the Lakers to the NBA championship. Currently, the four-time NBA MVP award recipient is also leading the 2020 NBA All-Star votings, overtaking Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. Along with Anthony Davis, the team could reach their first NBA playoffs since the NBA 2012-13 season, where they lost the first round.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets highlights: LeBron James leads Lakers to a victory against James Harden's Rockets

Lakers defeated the Rockets in a 124-115 encounter. LeBron James finished with 31 points and 12 assists while shooting 13 of 27 from the field. Despite Harden's 34 points, the Rockets could not make their comeback. Russell Westbrook scored game-high 35 points. Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also played well, both scoring 20 runs and more, which secured the Lakers massive win over the Rockets.

