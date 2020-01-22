Kobe Bryant Wants To Keep Michael Jordan's Tradition Alive By Congratulating LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is 66 points away from passing Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on the team's all-time assists list. In a recent interview with a sports magazine, Kobe Bryant revealed that his best memory of the night when he passed Michael Jordan on the list was the legend congratulating him. 'The Black Mamba' plans to keep the tradition running and praise LeBron James when that happens. Some days ago, Kobe Bryant had also promised calling James after he passed him on the list.

In a recent interview with a leading American media outlet, Kobe Bryant called LeBron James a true Laker and welcomed him into the family. Bryant also added that James was now a part of the community and everyone should embrace him. He even asked everyone to appreciate James and the athlete that he is. According to Kobe Byrant, James has done something 'truly remarkable'. Both James and Bryant were rivals when James played for the Cleveland Cavaliers. James overtook Michael Jordan to occupy the fourth rank on the all-time field goal list a week ago.

