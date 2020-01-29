Kobe Bryant Petition: Snoop Dogg, Justin Beiber Join Hands As Petition Crosses 2.6 Million

The fan petition to make the late-Kobe Bryant as the new NBA logo is getting a lot of attention on social media. The petition initially launched on Monday calling out Kobe fans to come together to immortalise the basketball legend as the NBA logo. The petition got support from over 200,000 fans in the first 24 hours but skyrocketed on Tuesday crossing 2.6 million signatures at the time of writing.

My original goal was to merely get one hundred signatures I didn’t expect anything to come out of this. Less than a day later we now have over 250,000 signatures 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/VsWlRVNYGS — Tyvon Fettuccine (@ThatGuyN1CK) January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant death: Petition to make Bryant the NBA logo goes viral

Nicky M, 16, created the petition on Change.org in an attempt to urge the NBA to commemorate Kobe Bryant by making him the new NBA logo. Which started as a campaign by a devoted Kobe Bryant fam, has turned into a massive social campaign after several celebrities like Usher, Snoop Dogg, Justing Beiber and Meek Mill have signed and promoted the petition on social media with #changethelogo.

Kobe Bryant, who was killed along with his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash, is arguably one of the best players in NBA history. The Lakers legend won five NBA Championships in his 20-year-career winning two NBA Finals MVP (2009, 2010). An 18-time NBA All-Star Kobe Bryant has also been lauded by the fans and NBA players for his 'Mamba' mentality that highlighted his resilience and attitude as an athlete.

Kobe Bryant petition: Snoop Dogg, Justin Beiber, Usher join hands

The NBA logo, which is widely believed to be inspired by former Lakers star Jerry West, has not been changed since its inception in 1969. It'll be interesting to see how the National Basketball Association (NBA) will react to the petition that is going viral on the internet.

Gianna death: Fans pay tribute to 'Mambacita'

