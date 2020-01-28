Kobe Bryant Death: Fans Petition To Make Kobe As New NBA Logo Gets 1,455,000 Signatures

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant passed away on Sunday night (Monday IST) after being involved in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California. Along with Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others on board passed away in the accident. While fans from around the globe are mourning the death of the 41-year-old, some Kobe fans are petitioning to commemorate Bryant's legendary career, by making him the new NBA logo.

A petition to change the NBA logo to Kobe Bryant has reached over ONE MILLION signatures.



A petition to change the NBA logo to Kobe Bryant has reached over ONE MILLION signatures.

Kobe Bryant death: Fans want Kobe Bryant as new NBA logo

A teenager, Nicky M created the petition on Change.org, which called for fans to come together in an attempt to 'immortalise Kobe Bryant forever as the new NBA logo'. The petition went viral on social media with over 200,000 people signing in less than 24 hours. Fans created the petition with a caption 'For the Black Mamba' and it has got support from over 1,455,000 people at the time of writing.

The petition makes it evident that fans want to see Kobe Bryant as the new face of the NBA and they hope to change the logo for the first time since it debuted in 1969.

Kobe Bryant death: An illustrious career in the NBA and beyond

The Lakers legend won five NBA Championships during his 20-year stay in LA, helping to turn the Lakers into one of the most dominating sides in the early 2000s. He was also named the NBA MVP in 2008 and made the All-Star team for 18 consecutive seasons. Bryant registered 33,643 points, 7,047 rebounds and 6306 assists in his NBA career.

Besides the NBA, Kobe Bryant also helped the United States to win two Olympic golds. Bryant also won the Academy Award for the Best Animated Short Film in 2018 for his film 'Dear Basketball'.

Kobe Bryant death: Fans draw potential NBA logo designs

Let's get in the petition to make the change to Kobe NBA logo.

There's a petition to make Kobe Bryant the new NBA logo.



There's a petition to make Kobe Bryant the new NBA logo.

Here are some examples of what a Kobe NBA logo could look like

Kobe Bryant daughter and others to lose their lives in the crash

We’ve learned more about the victims of Sunday’s chopper crash who were w/ Kobe & Gigi Bryant:

(Page 1) John Altobelli, his wife Kerri & daughter Alyssa.

(Page 2) Top: Payton Chester & her mom Sarah

(Page 2) Bottom: Assistant Coach Christina Mauserhttps://t.co/5T3PSbe1nV @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/fOduh2MTHn — Brandi Hitt (@ABC7Brandi) January 27, 2020

