Kobe Bryant Death: Daniel Cormier Gets Emotional While Talking About The NBA Legend

The entire world was shocked as Kobe ‘The Black Mamba’ Bryant passed away along with his 12-year-old daughter Gianna in a tragic helicopter crash. Celebrities from all over the world expressed their condolences to Kobe Bryant’s family and friends. MMA fighters were equally saddened by the unfortunate incident since Kobe Bryant was an inspiration for all of them. Former heavyweight and light heavyweight champion of UFC Daniel Cormier was one of those persons who knew Kobe Bryant personally. After the unfortunate demise of Kobe, Daniel Cormier expressed his emotions in a telephonic interview with Ariel Helwani.

Kobe Bryant death: Daniel Cormier recalls Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant is no longer with us and it is heartbreaking. However, Daniel Cormier still remembers the first time he met the Lakers legend. DC recalled how Kobe Bryant inspired him to be a better fighter every day. He is extremely thankful for that. “He was a nice man,” Daniel Cormier said and his low-tone voice clearly expressed his grief. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani posted the entire conversation with Daniel Cormier through Instagram and fans have expressed their sorrow and condolences. Listen to the entire conversation.

Kobe Bryant death: The entire UFC roster is devastated

Apart from Daniel Cormier, everyone from the UFC family expressed their grief after Kobe Bryant’s tragic death. UFC president Dana White is a huge fan of basketball and he shared a healthy relationship with the late Lakers legend. Dana White was broken after the news and he expressed his grief and condolences for Kobe’s family and friends.

(Image courtesy: NBA.com and Twitter of UFC)