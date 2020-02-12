Kobe Bryant's Pre-season Training Details With Great White Sharks Revealed By Ex-teammate

Kobe Bryant and his legend with the Black Mamba snakes is an oft-told tale. However, it now appears that the Lakers great also indulged in sport with Great White Sharks. The Lakers legend's former teammate Corey Maggette revealed a Kobe Bryant Great White Sharks story in an interview with The Athletic.

Also Read | Odell Beckham Jr Joins LeBron James, Anthony Davis In List Of Stars To Get Kobe Bryant Ink

"I'm like, 'Kob, I'm not coming to swim with no damn sharks, man.'"



Corey Maggette discussed the fun bond he developed with Kobe Bryant over the years and whether Kobe would have joined the Clippers in a Q&A with @jovanbuha.https://t.co/i6fzgPHAeS — The Athletic L.A. (@TheAthleticLA) February 12, 2020

Kobe Bryant Great White Sharks revelation made by former teammate

Jovan Buha of The Athletic spoke at length with Corey Maggette, who recalled Kobe Bryant training stories. Maggette made an interesting revelation about the 18-time NBA All-Star. “As far as with Kobe, you just knew that he was different. He was different. I remember the call that I got from Rob (Pelinka) and Kobe. Rob called me and said, ‘Man, you wouldn’t believe where I am right now.’ I said, ‘Where?’ He said, ‘Man, we’re in the middle of the ocean and Kobe is trying to prepare himself for the rigours of the season. He’s swimming with great white sharks.’ I’m like, ‘What?!’ He said, ‘He’s literally swimming with great white sharks.’

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Former NFL WR Matthew Cherry Dons Kobe Bryant Jersey At Academy Awards Win

Corey Maggette also had something to say about Kobe Bryant's response to the shock and awe from his teammates. Kobe Bryant replied by saying, "Hey, if you want to get some of this Mamba, you need to come swim with the sharks." While Maggette did not take up the Kobe Bryant training invitation with Great White Sharks, he recalls being taken aback by the Lakers legend's approach. "You’re on your own with that one.’ It was just a different approach.”

Also Read | Odell Beckham Jr Hails Kobe Bryant's 'Mamba Mentality' As Cleveland Browns Hit Refresh

Interestingly, there is another facet to the Kobe Bryant Great White Sharks story. The Marine Conservation Science Institute recently named a Great White Shark after the Lakers great. According to Michael Domeier with the Marine Conservation Science Institute, the 12-foot-long shark was moved into the #24 spot on their Guadalupe Island White Shark Photo database.

The institute then named the great white after Kobe Bryant, who was reportedly fascinated with the species. Speaking after the Kobe Bryant Great White Sharks story came to light, Domeier said in an email to a news organisation, "I lived in Southern California during Kobe Bryant's entire career as a Laker, so I could personally feel the shock of his sudden death despite the fact I was thousands of miles away in Patagonia."

Also Read | Michael Jordan Fires A BRUTAL TAUNT At Kobe Bryant In All-Star Swansong Throwback Video