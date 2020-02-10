Odell Beckham Jr Joins LeBron James, Anthony Davis In List Of Stars To Get Kobe Bryant Ink

Odell Beckham Jr did not quite have a productive season with the Cleveland Browns this year. Odell Beckham Jr's arrival was expected to make the Browns playoff contenders. However, the former Giants wide receiver struggled to find his feet with the Browns this season. The Cleveland-based side ended up on the third position in NFC North. However, Odell Beckham Jr is looking forward to the new season as per his interview with a leading sports publication last week. The wide receiver invoked Kobe Bryant and his 'Mamba mentality' as the Browns looked to pick up the pieces. Odell Beckham Jr has now gone a step further in the Kobe Bryant tribute list.

Odell Beckham Jr makes Kobe Bryant tribute with fresh ink

It would appear that the news of the tragic death of Kobe Bryant has struck a chord with Odell Beckham Jr. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver decided to get inked as he wanted to pay a Kobe Bryant tribute earlier this week. This past weekend, Odell Beckham Jr was pictured getting a Kobe Bryant tribute tattoo on the right side of his torso in a tattoo studio in Los Angeles. The tattoo was done by an artist by the name of Joaquin Ganga Lopez, the man who worked on the rest of Odell Beckham Jr's tattoos.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver is yet to give fans a glimpse of the OBJ Kobe Bryant tattoo. The Browns star now joins the likes of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Shareef O'Neal in the list of sports personalities to have gotten inked as a tribute to the late Lakers legend.

Earlier last week, Odell Beckham Jr invoked Kobe Bryant and his 'Mamba Mentality' in the quest for a successful season with the Browns. "His drive, his work ethic, he shows you that talent can get you as far as talent can get you, but there's no substitute for hard work, the dedication that he had to the game. And I think that was really his legacy," Odell Beckham Jr said. "So just that mentality that he had was always to kill, and that's something that I definitely have in me, and now even more so with what was going on. So definitely inspired even more to do some great things like he did, and the legacy that he left is something that we all can be appreciative of," he concluded.

