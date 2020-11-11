Kobe Bryant's Childhood Pennsylvania Home With Old Basketball Hoop Gets Sold For $810,000

In September, Kobe Bryant's childhood home had been listed for sale. The home in Wynnewood home along Remington Road, Pennsylvania was originally sold in 2008 and also features his childhood hoop. As per latest reports, the house had been listed for $899,900.

Also read | Kobe Bryant childhood house listed for sale, still includes basketball hoop

Kobe Bryant childhood house in Philadelphia has sold for $810K

However, the house had been sold for $810,000 on Friday (Saturday IST). According to the listing agent, a highlight of the colonial-style home is Bryant's original metal hoop in the house. Joe Bryant sold the house in 2008 for $510,000.

The duplex property covers 3,400 square feet, boasting five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms a few miles away from Philadelphia in Wynnewood. The five-time NBA Champion attended Lower Merion High School while living in this house.

Also read | Kobe Bryant autopsy report and sketch surface online, fans furious over leaked details: Kobe Bryant leaked pictures

Coupled with spacious interiors, the house's exterior is decorated with flowerbeds and brick accents. Inside, a chandelier accentuates the dining area, while the breakfast bar completes the kitchen. Compass' TH Sokso reportedly held the listing. Reports further add that Bryant moved into the house when he was 13. Though he spent early childhood in Italy, Bryant was born in Philadelphia.

Before it was sold, Kate Bayer – an owner of the house – spoke about how significant the house is. Bayer revealed that it was the only house with "that distinction". When they moved, everyone including the mailman, trash collectors and neighbours asked them if they knew about the previous owners.

Bryant shifted to Los Angeles when he was drafted by the Lakers in the 90s. The NBA legend shared a complicated relationship with his parents, which worsened when he married Vanessa Bryant. His image in Philadelphis was damaged in 2001, where the then-22-year-old called LA his hometown after the Lakers won the 2001 NBA championship against Philadelphia 76ers. As per reports, locals were unhappy with Bryant's comments.

Also read | Vanessa Bryant lists her and Kobe's Tuscan-style investment home in Irvine for $2 million

An 18-year-old Kobe Bryant made his NBA debut on this day in 1996



In six minutes off the bench, he recorded a rebound and a block



Six years later, he became a three-time champion



It's not about how you start 🐍 pic.twitter.com/Iq9R29gL8p — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 3, 2020

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and even others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas on Janaury 26 this year. Bryant and the group were travelling to a basketball game at the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks when the helicopter crashed due to adverse weather conditions. Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and three other daughters – Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

Also read | Bryant and Philly: From hero to a traitor to beloved

(Image credits: NBA site)