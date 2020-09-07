Kobe Bryant's Childhood Pennsylvania Home Listed For Sale, Still Includes Basketball Hoop

Last week, late NBA legend Kobe Bryant's childhood home in Wynnewood home along Remington Road, Pennsylvania went up for sale. The property was originally sold in 2008 and is being listed for the first time ever since. As per reports, the house is now listed for a whopping $899,900.

Kobe Bryant childhood home in Pennsylvania is up for sale

According to the listing agent, a highlight of the colonial-style home is Bryant's original metal hoop in the house. In 2008, the house was sold by Joe Bryant for a reported price of $510,000. The duplex property covers 3,400 square feet, boasting five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms a few miles away from Philadelphia in Wynnewood. The Los Angeles Lakers icon attended Lower Merion High School while staying at this house, where he gained national fame.

Bryant and his family reportedly moved in when the five-time NBA champion was 13. Along with the spacious interiors, the house's exteriors is decorated with flowerbeds and brick accents. Inside, a chandelier accentuates the dining area, while the breakfast bar completes the kitchen. As per reports, Compass' TH Sokso holds the listing.

Kate Bayer, who is the current owner of the house, spoke about its significance during an interview. Bayer revealed that is was the only house with "that distinction". When they moved, everyone including the mailman, trash collectors and neighbours asked them if they knew about the previous owners. Bryant, who spent some part of his childhood in Italy, was born in Philadelphia.

Bryant, who travelled to Los Angeles after being drafted by the Lakers, shared a difficult relationship with his parents, which worsened after the NBA star married Vanessa Bryant. Bryant's image in Philadelphia also took a hit in 2001, where the then-22-year-old called LA his hometown after the Lakers win the 2001 NBA championship win against Philadelphia 76ers. Locals, apparently, were unhappy with Bryant's comments about his own hometown.

This extended during the 2015 documentary Muse, where Kobe Bryant spoke about being bitter about leaving his life and friends back in Italy when returning to the States. "I knew very little of American culture and people knew me only as “the son of a former NBA player," Bryant said during the chapter called "Wynnewood".

Kobe Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and even others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas. Bryant was travelling to one of Gianna's basketball games at the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks. Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and three other daughters – Natalia, Bianka and Capri. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Bryant was one of the players going to inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame. Bryant spent his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers, winning them five NBA championships – one three-peat (2000, 2001 and 2002) and one two-peat (2009, 2010). The 18-time NBA All-Star retired in 2016, averaging 25 points during his career.

(Image credits: NBA site)