'Kobe Bryant And Gianna's Death An Amputation Of My Soul': Lakers Executive Rob Pelinka

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and 7 others lost their lives to a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday. The NBA world offered their support and condolences to Kobe Bryant's family, devasted by the sudden tragedy. Days after his death, LA Lakers executive Rob Pelinka gave a statement about his best friend and goddaughter's death.

Kobe Bryant death: Kobe Bryant and Gianna's death was an amputation of his soul, says Rob Pelinka

Rob Pelinka just released his first statement since the deaths of his best friend Kobe Bryant and his goddaughter Gianna Bryant. I can't even imagine what he's going through. pic.twitter.com/A5VqLOzZsn — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) January 30, 2020

Rob Pelinka opens his statement by comparing Kobe Bryant and Gianna to a part of his soul, which has now been amputated. He describes both Bryant and Gigi in his own words, talking about the Lakers legend's passionate nature and the Mambacita's warm comforting smile. For Rob Pelinka, Kobe Bryant was a force of nature. He reminds everyone that while the world might know him as the most inspirational athlete of 'our time', he was also an amazing best friend. Rob Pelinka compares Gigi to her father, saying that she transformed when on the basketball court. He calls her an extraordinary sister and a friend to his children, stating that her basketball destiny was apparent.

Rob Pelinka also quotes Maya Angelou, saying that for anyone who knew the nine souls lost, an 'irreplaceable void' has been left. However, he ends the statement on a hopeful and positive note. Every day when all the families involved take a step filled with love and prayers, they move towards healing themselves. Pelinka ends the letter on a letter on a bittersweet note, saying that Kobe Bryant and Gianna will continue, playing a 'joy-filled' basketball game in heaven.

