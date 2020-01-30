Kobe Bryant Death: Steve Kerr Gives Insight On NBA Legend's Life Before Tragic Death

The NBA players, as well as the fans worldwide who follow the game of basketball passionately, received a major shock when Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were declared dead following a helicopter crash. Basketball fans are yet to digest the fact that Bryant popularly known as 'Black Mamba' left this world in such a tragic manner. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is the latest amongst top personalities in the NBA to speak up on Bryant's passing away.

Kobe Bryant death: Steve Kerr speaks on the tragic death of NBA legend

Steve Kerr thinks Kobe’s death may have been the saddest day in NBA history. Other tragic events that come to his mind: Magic announces he has HIV, Drazen Petrovic dies in car crash. pic.twitter.com/YM3TMc9mEQ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 28, 2020

Steve Kerr, who shared a close bond with Kobe Bryant, was also affected by the shocking news. Following the Warriors' latest practice session, Kerr told the reporters that he deemed that Sunday as the ‘saddest day in NBA history’, even ahead of Drazen Petrovic’s death and Magic Johnson announcing he was HIV positive. Steve Kerr even lauded Kobe Bryant’s competitiveness and work ethic for which he was well known for and also compared him with another NBA legend Michael Jordan, who was his teammate during his time at Chicago Bulls.

Kobe Bryant death: The tragedy that shocked the world

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among the 9 people that were killed in the crash that took place on Sunday. Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna Bryant, was on his way to a youth basketball game when the incident happened. The helicopter crashed amidst foggy conditions and burst into flames, which created a small brush fire.

Gianna death: Fans petition to raise Gianna Bryant's jersey at Staples Center's rafters

With Gianna being one of the victims in the 'Kobe Bryant helicopter crash' incident, Lakers fans have now started a petition to raise Gianna's jersey to the rafters at Staples Center, to be honoured beside Kobe Bryant's No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys. Kobe Bryant and his daughter were on their way to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks just outside the city, where Gianna was scheduled to play in a basketball game.

Kobe Bryant death: Wife Vanessa 'struggling to keep it together'

Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, and his three other daughters, i.e. Natalia (17), Bianka (3) and 7-month-old Capri. Some family friends reportedly told a popular magazine that Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, is struggling to "keep it together" in the wake of the tragedy. They also said that Vanessa Bryant "can't finish a sentence without crying."