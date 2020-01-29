The Debate
Kobe Bryant Death: NBA Legend's Former Classmate Shares Fond High School Memories

Basketball News

Kobe Bryant death: Kobe's high school classmate Stacy Moscotti takes a trip down memory lane as she shares snippets from the NBA legend's childhood.

Kobe Bryant death

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant's death has left the entire NBA universe in tatters. Tributes and messages continue to pour in as fans and former teammates pay their final homage to their fallen idol and young basketball prodigy Gianna Bryant. People have taken to social media to offer their prayers and support to wife Vanessa Bryant and daughters - Natalia, Bianka and Capri Bryant. Kobe Bryant's high school classmate uploaded a video on Tik Tok where she spoke about how the NBA legend was a popular figure during his teenage days.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant death: Dallas Mavericks to retire No. 24 jersey as fitting tribute

Kobe Bryant death: Dwayne Wade remembers late Lakers legend

Also Read | Kobe Bryant death: Luis Figo accused of plagiarising Cristiano Ronaldo's Twitter tribute

Kobe Bryant death: Former high school classmate takes a trip down memory lane

Also Read | Kobe Bryant death: 50 Cent inspired to be 'a better man' to honour 'Black Mamba'

Kobe Bryant high school

Stacy Mascotti (Kobe Bryant's classmate from 1996) revealed the bond she shared with the Lakers legend. She also shared how he was a popular figure at Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Philadelphia. She went on to add that Kobe Bryant was always confident of making it big in the NBA. He had already made plans of going pro while still in high school. 

Also Read | Kobe Bryant death: Empire Stage Building and MSG turn 'purple and gold' to honour Mamba

Joel Embiid puts up 24 points for Philadelphia 76ers and pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

Also Read | Kobe Bryant death: Allen Iverson heartbroken and devastated, sends emotional message

