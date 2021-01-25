Kobe Bryant's First Death Anniversary NOT To Be Commemorated By Grief-stricken Lakers

On January 26, 2020, NBA legend Kobe Bryant lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash. Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were travelling to a basketball game in Thousand Oaks. The world continues to mourn Bryant's death – paying tributes however one can. As the world prepares to commemorate Bryant's death anniversary, his team – the Los Angeles Lakers – will not be emphasising the event in any form.

Kobe Bryant death anniversary: What are the Los Angeles Lakers planning?

As per reports, the Lakers are still reeling from Bryant's loss, and will not be commemorating his death anniversary this week. While the team's subtle efforts will continue, they will not emphasise on their loss. The organization, per reports, does not plan to make it more difficult than it has been – not wanting to draw attention to the tragedy.

Even Philadelphia will follow in the Lakers' path, not going out of their way to focus on Bryant's death. They want to stray away from highlighting the death, which can in turn cause more trauma. Vanessa Bryant herself posted on Instagram about the same, asking media outlets to refrain from using crash photos.

Fans react to no Kobe Bryant tribute from the Lakers

Publicly 'marketing' not marking. — GATEWAYROVER (@gatewayrover) January 24, 2021

Wow, possibly the most famous Laker ever (and that's hard company to leap out ahead of) and certainly a modern icon of sport, well-beloved, and they won't do a damn thing?



I wonder what Jack thinks about this. — Alyssa "END THE FILIBUSTER" Miller (@alyssajmiller1) January 24, 2021

I hate the idea of celebrating or commemorating someone’s death. Celebrate his birthday, or the date of his first pro game. — Steve Ochoa (@steve8a) January 24, 2021

yeah, a full year following should do it. — studioh (@studioh_1) January 24, 2021

I'm okay with this. — Dan6erous (@6erous) January 24, 2021

Kobe Bryant Lakers career

Drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in 1996, the Round 1 No. 13 pick was sent to the Lakers soon after. After a rookie year where he averaged 7.6 points per game, Bryant took to emerging as the team's star by earning them five champions – one three-peat (2000-2002) and one two-peat (2009-10). Bryant spent 20 years of his career with the Lakers before retiring in 2016.

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: How did Kobe Bryant die?

Bryant was travelling to a basketball game in Thousand Oaks when his helicopter crashed. While it is impossible to decipher what transpired, reports blame adverse weather conditions – which might have caused the pilot to grow disoriented. Following the crash, various lawsuits have been filed against the helicopter company.

(Image credits: AP)