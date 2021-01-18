Vanessa Bryant To Everyone Struggling To Deal With Grief: 'Find Your Reason To Live'

As January draws to a close, Kobe Bryant and Gianna's death anniversary nears. On January 26, 2020, Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. On his way to a basketball game, adverse weather conditions resulted in the tragedy. For a year, Vanessa Bryant has grieved, frequently sharing tributes and photos of her two loved ones.

Vanessa advises fan on grief before Kobe Bryant death anniversary

While Vanessa has recently requested for respectful media coverage, the 38-year-old also shared some words about grief. "Find your reason to live. I know it’s hard," Vanessa wrote, addressing it to everyone grieving or struggling from loss. "I look at my daughters and I try to push through that feeling for them". She reminded everyone that death is inevitable, but living for our own reason is not.

In another post, Vanessa thanked every media outlet who has "respectfully" handled their deaths, hoping everyone else follows the same route. "Please reconsider your 'news story' and look at your footage through the eyes of their children, parents, spouse, siblings and family," she wrote. "Celebrate their lives, not the day they lost them".

Additionally, Vanessa also asked everyone to not broadcast photos from the crash. She let everyone know that they do not want to see the ruins, stating that their year has been traumatic enough. "We hope videos of remembrance are done in a classy and tasteful manner that is respectful of all of our losses," she added, reminding them there are countless photos of Bryant and Gigi available.

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant children

Apart from Gianna, Vanessa and Bryant have three more daughters – Natalia (18), Bianka (4) and Capri (1).

Vanessa Bryant inheritance

During an interview with FOX Business, BodyArmor founder Mike Reopole revealed that Vanessa Bryant would receive Kobe Bryant's $200 million shares. As per reports, Vanessa is the sole successor of Bryant's billion-dollar empire. Bryant's parents, who he had a troubled relationship with, also had no objection to Vanessa and his three remaining daughters inheriting his assets.

Apart from the BodyArmor shares, Vanessa has reportedly inherited all of his estates along with a venture capital firm, Bryant Stibel, the Los Angeles Lakers legend co-founded along with Web.com founder Jeff Stibel. The firm is now worth a reported $2 billion. Two months after his death, two guardian ad litem were also appointed for Bryant's daughters to represent their interest in the Bryant trust fund.

(Image credits: Vanessa Bryant Instagram)