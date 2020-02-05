Kobe Bryant's Priceless Reaction To Eagles' Super Bowl Win Emerges On Twitter

Super Bowl LIV was arguably one of the most impressive Super Bowl games in recent history. The Kansas City Chiefs trailed the San Francisco 49ers by 10 points for the majority of the game. Then, Patrick Mahomes turned on the magic in the fourth quarter as he hauled the Chiefs over the line with a fourth-quarter blitz that yielded 21 unanswered points. Ultimately, the Lombardi Trophy ended up going to Kansas City this year. However, things were a lot different two years ago when Kobe Bryant celebrated the Super Bowl LII victory of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Throwback to Kobe Bryant celebrating the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory

Two years ago today, lifelong Eagles fan Kobe Bryant had a priceless reaction to his team winning the Super Bowl 🙌



(via VanessaBryant/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/N8optI8EgT — ESPN (@espn) February 4, 2020

Kobe Bryant was an avid admirer of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Lakers legend also spoke to the Eagles before their game against the Los Angeles Rams two years ago. The speech reportedly stunned the Eagles, according to Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. The Philadelphia Eagles later issued a statement after the news of Kobe Bryant's tragic death came to light. "The Eagles are shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna," the Eagles said in a statement. "He was a champion for the ages, a fearless competitor, and an outstanding ambassador for our city. Our hearts go out to all of today's victims and their families," they added.

Interestingly, Kobe Bryant played high school basketball at Lower Merion, just outside Philadelphia before embarking on one of the most remarkable careers the NBA has ever seen. Until last year, Kobe Bryant was third on the NBA's all-time scoring list. LeBron James then passed Kobe Bryant on that list during the Lakers' match-up against the Philadelphia 76ers.

