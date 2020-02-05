Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Kobe Bryant's Priceless Reaction To Eagles' Super Bowl Win Emerges On Twitter

Basketball News

Kobe Bryant grew up playing high school basketball just outside Philadelphia. The Lakers legend was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kobe Bryant

Super Bowl LIV was arguably one of the most impressive Super Bowl games in recent history. The Kansas City Chiefs trailed the San Francisco 49ers by 10 points for the majority of the game. Then, Patrick Mahomes turned on the magic in the fourth quarter as he hauled the Chiefs over the line with a fourth-quarter blitz that yielded 21 unanswered points. Ultimately, the Lombardi Trophy ended up going to Kansas City this year. However, things were a lot different two years ago when Kobe Bryant celebrated the Super Bowl LII victory of the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Lakers Legend Leaves Behind Burgeoning Business Empire

Throwback to Kobe Bryant celebrating the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory

Kobe Bryant was an avid admirer of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Lakers legend also spoke to the Eagles before their game against the Los Angeles Rams two years ago. The speech reportedly stunned the Eagles, according to Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. The Philadelphia Eagles later issued a statement after the news of Kobe Bryant's tragic death came to light. "The Eagles are shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna," the Eagles said in a statement. "He was a champion for the ages, a fearless competitor, and an outstanding ambassador for our city. Our hearts go out to all of today's victims and their families," they added.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Stephen Curry Reacts On Sudden And Devastating Death Of Lakers Legend

Interestingly, Kobe Bryant played high school basketball at Lower Merion, just outside Philadelphia before embarking on one of the most remarkable careers the NBA has ever seen. Until last year, Kobe Bryant was third on the NBA's all-time scoring list. LeBron James then passed Kobe Bryant on that list during the Lakers' match-up against the Philadelphia 76ers. 

Also Read | NBA Trade Deadline: Wolves, Hawks, Rockets, Nuggets Get Four-team Trade Deal Over The Line

Also Read | NBA All-Star Snubs: Devin Booker & Bradley Beal Snubbed, Trae Young, Lou Baffled By Picks

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
'DOES A TERRORIST...?': KEJRIWAL
PM MODI VISITS VR SHOOTING RANGE
ATHAWALE ASKS SENA TO IMPLEMENT CAA
TATA INTRODUCES NEW-AGE SIERRA
TRUMP SNUBS NANCY PELOSI HANDSHAKE
YOGI THANKS PM ON RAM MANDIR TRUST