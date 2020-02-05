NBA Trade Deadline: Wolves, Hawks, Rockets, Nuggets Get Four-team Trade Deal Over The Line

Robert Covington, Clint Capela, Evan Turner, Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Keita Bates-Diop and Gerald Green will reportedly be heading to new locker rooms after the NBA trade deadline. As part of the nostalgic four-team trade, Atlanta Hawks veteran forward Evan Turner will head to the Minnesota Timberwolves, along with Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez. As part of the deal, Wolves’ Robert Covington will make his way to the Houston Rockets, with Rockets center Clint Capela heading to the Atlanta Hawks with potentially two first-round picks. Evan Turner will also bring an expiring contract with him to the Timberwolves.

Sources: Minnesota, Atlanta, Houston and Denver are close to agreement: Robert Covington to Rockets; Clint Capela to the Hawks; Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner and draft compensation to Timberwolves; expiring contracts and first-rounder to Denver. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2020

At first, it appeared that Golden State Warriors’ D’Angelo Russell was at the centre of this four-team trade deal storm. The Wolves have long tried to bring D’Angelo Russell to Minnesota to partner up with Karl-Anthony Towns. That move, however, appears to be dead in the water, with the Wolves unable to agree with the Warriors with the degree of the draft pick compensation for D’Angelo Russell. On paper, Evan Turner, Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez and Jarred Vanderbilt could add to the strength in depth for the Timberwolves, with Evan Turner and Malik Beasley being the silver lining in this deal. Turner could also prove to be the playmaker the Wolves desperately need in wake of the lack of quality around Karl-Anthony Towns. Whether that upsets the loss of Robert Covington remains to be seen.

The Atlanta/Denver/Houston/Minnesota trade -- 12 players -- is the biggest NBA deal since the Knicks moved Patrick Ewing to Seattle in 2000, according to ESPN's @BobbyMarks42. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2020

Robert Covington: Timberwolves’ loss, Houston Rockets gain

The move to send Clint Capela to the Hawks and roping in Robert Covington seems to be an effort on the Houston Rockets’ part to alter their approach in defence. Covington is capable of holding his own while shooting from deep. His arrival also saves money for the Rockets both, in the short-term and the long-term.

NBA trade deadline: Atlanta Hawks seemingly the biggest winners

On paper, it would appear that the Atlanta Hawks are the biggest winners in this four-way deal. Clint Capela’s arrival will bolster the defence of the Atlanta Hawks. With the scoring being led by Trae Young, who seems to be getting better by the second, Clint Capela’s acquisition will offer defensive solidity to the Hawks. The Clint Capela signing also avoids putting a dent in the Hawks’ finances, with Capela reportedly raking in half as much as Andre Drummond would possibly earn were the move to go through.

