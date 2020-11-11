KRA Vs VIB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroCup Basketball League Game Preview

PBC Lokomotiv-Kuban Krasnodar and Virtus Segafredo Bologna will lock horns with each other in a Week 7 game of the EuroCup Basketball League. The KRA vs VIB match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm on Wednesday, November 11 from the Basket-Hall Krasnodar. Here is our KRA vs VIB Dream11 prediction, KRA vs VIB Dream11 team and KRA vs VIB Dream11 top picks.

Virtus Segafredo Official TV : la trasferta contro il @lokobasket @EuroCup



➡️ https://t.co/MaDIOmqZsw — Virtus Segafredo Bologna (@Virtusbo) November 10, 2020

Also Read | Knicks Shut Down Training Facility After Three Employees Test Positive For COVID-19

KRA vs VIB live Dream11 prediction: Match preview

PBC Lokomotiv-Kuban Krasnodar and Virtus Segafredo Bologna take each other on in what is anticipated to be a highly-thrilling encounter. The two teams are on the top of the Group C table at the EuroCup Basketball League 2020. Both teams have had tremendous seasons so far, with PBC Lokomotiv-Kuban Krasnodar winning five of their six matches and Virtus Segafredo Bologna remaining undefeated.

PBC Lokomotiv-Kuban Krasnodar are the runner-ups from the 2017-18 season. Their only loss at the season so far has come against their competitors for tomorrow - Virtus Segafredo Bologna. Going into the game today, Krasnodar will want to avenge this loss and go up to the top spot in their group. However, this may not be so easy, especially considering the form Bologna have been in this season.

In the shortened 2019-20 season, Bologna were in first place in their group before play was halted. They have continued with their great form this time around as well. Their closest win this season, 85-79, has come against Krasnodar. Milos Teodosic and Josh Adams made 18 and 17 points respectively, in that game and will hope to recreate these results in today's competition.

Also Read | LaVar Ball UNHAPPY With Son LaMelo's Latest Puma Deal Ahead Of 2020-21 Season

KRA vs VIB Dream11 prediction: Starting lineup

PBC Lokomotiv-Kuban Krasnodar predicted starting lineup: Will Cummings (PG), Jordan Crawford (SG), Mindaugas Kuzminskas (SF), Reggie Lynch (PF), Alan Williams (C)

Virtus Segafredo Bologna predicted starting lineup: Milos Teodosic (PG), Josh Adams (SG), Abass Awudu (SF), Amar Alibegovic (PF), Amedeo Tessitori (C)

KRA vs VIB Key Players

PBC Lokomotiv-Kuban Krasnodar - Alan Williams, Will Cummings, Mindaugas Kuzminskas

Virtus Segafredo Bologna - Abass Awudu, Amedeo Tessitori, Josh Adams

Also Read | LeBron James Shows Off New Xbox Series X Bundle Pack In Instagram Video: Watch

KRA vs VIB Dream11 team

PG: Will Cummings, Milos Teodosic

SG: Jordan Crawford

SF: Mindaugas Kuzminskas, Abass Awudu

PF: Amar Alibegovic, Amedeo Tessitori

C: Alan Williams

KRA vs VIB Dream11 prediction

According to our KRA vs VIB match prediction, Virtus Segafredo Bologna will win this match.

Note: The KRA vs VIB Dream11 prediction and KRA vs VIB Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KRA vs VIB Dream11 team and KRA vs VIB Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Experience Gives No. 7 Wisconsin Plenty Of Confidence

Image Credits: Virtus Segafredo Bologna Twitter