LeBron James Shows Off New Xbox Series X Bundle Pack In Instagram Video: Watch

The Xbox Series X console released this week on November 10. Gamers spoke about the console and its features, even comparing it to PS5. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James allowed fans to catch a glimpse of his new Xbox console, unboxing it while humming a song in his Instagram story.

Also read | LeBron facepalms at confirmed December 22 NBA start date: LeBron James Instagram

LeBron James Xbox video shared by Lakers star

LeBron was singing over his new Xbox 😂 (via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/VoQm5tVGrp — SLAM Gaming (@SLAMftw) November 10, 2020

The same day the console was released, LeBron James shared a video of himself unboxing his own Xbox series X bundle pack. He pans the camera over the whole box, even including the controllers which are apparently for his whole family. While James seldom shares content about him gaming, his son Bronny is known for playing NBA 2K21 (which ranked James No.1) and other online games.

We’ll have a very limited number of Xbox Series X and S console bundles for purchase at https://t.co/CYyCoH1dWE this evening, and in stores for tomorrow’s launch. pic.twitter.com/jGBy7X5R2x — GameStop (@GameStop) November 9, 2020

Also read | NBA 2K21 next-gen playlist released: All songs and artists from the playlist

However, the James' have always seemed to prefer Xbox. In 2013, the four-time NBA star had custom made a Xbox cake for Bronny, which even featured the star's NBA 2K14 cover on it. James had then won two NBA titles with the Miami Heat, and would start playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers again in 2014. Now, James has won two more NBA titles – one with the Lakers (2020) and one with the Cavaliers (2016).

The NBA 2K21 next-gen version was also released on November 10 (for both Xbox and PS5). As per reports, the standard edition is priced at $69.99. The Mamba Forever edition is to cost $99.99 for both consoles. Additionally, the game will be 121.7 GB on the Xbox Series X, and 101 GB on the Xbox Series S. Apart from advanced gameplay, players' avatars have also been altered and enhanced for the next-gen version.

Also read | NBA 2K21 Next-gen release date and other additions being added to the game

👑 Still King 👑



The No. 1 ranked player in NBA 2K21 is @KingJames at 98 OVR



Agree? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/yMH7Maxdav — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) October 22, 2020

Following his victory at the NBA bubble in Orlando's Walt Disney World, James topped the NBA 2k21 ratings with 98. The NBA icon had promised fans a title for LA, and vowed on continuing Kobe Bryant's legacy after his death in January. While the Lakers won for the first time since 2010, James also bagged his fourth Finals MVP award.

Also read | Xbox Series X: What times does the next-gen Microsoft console release?

(Image credits: LeBron James Instagram)