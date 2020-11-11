LaVar Ball UNHAPPY With Son LaMelo's Latest Puma Deal Ahead Of 2020-21 Season

LaMelo Ball is currently one of the top projected picks for the fast-approaching NBA Draft later this month. Previously playing for the Australian NBL team Illawarra Hawks. While Ball earned the NBL MVP award, he played while wearing his father's shoe brand – the Big Baller Brand. As per recent reports, LaVar Ball is currently unhappy with his son signing a deal with Puma ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season begins.

Is LaVar Ball unhappy with LaMelo Ball Puma deal?

Last month, LaMelo Ball's deal with Puma was confirmed, along with rumours that his brother and New Orleans Pelicans star Lonzo Ball might also sign with the brand. This week, reports state that LaVar Ball was unhappy with LaMelo's choice, as he reportedly ditched his father's Big Baller Brand.

Per reports, LaMelo's manager Jermaine Jackson might be responsible for his decision to switch brands before entering the NBA. After the deal was announced, LaVar only spoke words of encouragement for his son. The 53-year-old further added that he would continue being there for his son, even when his deals with other brands don't follow through.

Yet, the recent trailer for "Ball in the Family's" new episode indicates otherwise. As per the trailer, LaVar is visibly unhappy with the deal, and even curses regarding the situation. “You know what, f*** you, imma do it my own way.”

"Ball in the Family" is a show revolving around the Ball family, focusing on the three brother – Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball – along with LaVar and his wife Tina. The show started three years ago, and follows the life of all three basketball players who were "born to go pro". The show not only looks at their basketball journey, but also some candid moments from their private lives.

Multiple NBA front offices are “under the assumption” that LaMelo Ball is going No. 1 to the T-Wolves or a team trades up to take him, per @DraftExpress pic.twitter.com/iIXMXsDaKo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 9, 2020

Per reports, Puma is focusing on signing players who will help boost their name in the NBA. They have previously signed athletes like star rookie Zion Williamson, Deandre Ayton, NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins and Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma. Additionally, reports add that the Minnesota Timberwolves might sign LaMelo with their No.1 pick, or another team could trade up to sign him.

LaMelo Ball is reportedly 'not performing well' in interviews, per @rick_bonnell



"LaMelo Ball is not performing very well at job interviews. I’ve heard that from multiple sources. He is not improving his perception via job interview."



(Via 102.5 FM WFNZ | h/t lonzowire) pic.twitter.com/4MTTvdze7K — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 29, 2020

