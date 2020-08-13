Kyle Kuzma Excited To See Girlfriend Winnie Harlow At NBA Bubble Under New Guest Rules

To resume the NBA 2019-20 season, the league shifted the league to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. With strict safety protocols in place, no player was allowed to invite or meet loved ones at the NBA bubble (unless you are an Antetokounmpo or Lopez brother). Players will be inside the NBA campus for months and have often admitted to missing their family. According to the league's renewed protocol, however, players will be able to invite families and loved ones over after the first round of the playoffs.

Also read | Lakers' Kyle Kuzma calls white privilege 'an invisible backpack every white person wears'

NBA/NBPA guidelines on guests, starting after first-round of playoffs, per sources.

Four guests per player, but can be exceeded for children.

Guests can travel on team charters following testing.

Guests will be allowed to attend games. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2020

Kyle Kuzma can't wait to meet his girlfriend Winnie Harlow after updated NBA guest policy

Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma was one of the few players who reacted to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski's tweets, clearly excited about being able to meet his "established longstanding personal friend", as described by the NBA. The NBA's decision came as the NBA playoffs near, and players have openly spoken about their mental health being affected at the NBA bubble after being away from their families for months together. Under the NBA bubble's new guest rules, family and friends will be quarantined for nearly a week before being allowed to meet players and hang out at the campus. However, people who the players do not know personally cannot be invited to the bubble.

Also read | Kyle Kuzma less than convinced about NBA smart rings, calls it a 'tracking device'

SAY IT WITH YOUR CHEST WOJ🤣 https://t.co/12zmBLHxYN — kuz (@kylekuzma) August 12, 2020

Apartment from his excitement about being able to meet Winnie Harlow, Kuzma also spoke about how NBA players want to see their loved ones. “Can’t wait. Can’t wait. The NBA has done a great job overall, but the players are only human and want to be around the people they love,” Kuzma added. Fans also resorted to making fun of the new NBA guest policy, which allows "established longstanding personal friends" to visit, along with children "who are under 32 inches".

Also read | Kyle Kuzma executes Frank Vogel's final play to perfection as Lakers bag last-gap win

Kyle Kuzma on awaiting the arrival of player guests: “Can’t wait. Can’t wait.” Says that the NBA has done a great job overall, but that the players are only human and want to be around the people they love. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) August 12, 2020

Kuzma girlfriend: Winnie Harlow supports Kyle Kuzma from outside the NBA bubble

LA Lakers at the NBA bubble

While the Los Angeles Lakers have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, they have been struggling on the offensive end. Along with Anthony Davis and LeBron James, Kyles Kuzma is a key player for the Lakers, who are determined to win the franchise's 17th NBA title. In a recent interview, James spoke about Kuzma's role in the team, and how the team can't move ahead without his contribution. The Lakers will play the Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers or Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs.

Also read | Kevin Durant believes Kyle Kuzma would lose out to Jesus in hypothetical NBA match-up

(Image credits: Kyle Kuzma, Winnie Harlow Instagram)