Kevin Durant Believes Kyle Kuzma Would Lose Out To Jesus In Hypothetical NBA Match-up

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma made quite the headline for his comments after hitting the game-winner against the Denver Nuggets on Monday. During the postgame interview, Kuzma was so elated that he boldly claimed he would have scored even if Jesus was standing in front of him. Kuzma's comments spread like wildfire on social media, where he was trolled by fans and experts alike.

“Jesus could be in front of me and I’ll probably still shoot” pic.twitter.com/drVHe9kucH — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) August 11, 2020

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant took to Twitter to weigh in on whether Kyle Kuzma would, hypothetically, be able to shoot past Jesus. Durant is of the opinion that Jesus would come out on top in the match-up. However, Durant was far from the only high-profile name to weigh in on Kuzma's lofty claim.

I got Jesus gettin a stop — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 11, 2020

Lakers legend and current NBA analyst, Shaquille O'Neil was caught off-guard by Kuzma's comments. Big Shaq did, however, have a hilarious response in store, taking a subtle jibe at Kuzma's inconsistent run with the Lakers this season: "Hopefully, Jesus doesn't shut his a** down in the next game." Fellow NBA analysts, Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker, Vince Carter and Adam Lefkoe, also had a good laugh over Kyle Kuzma's comments.

“I think Jesus could be in front of me, and I would probably still shoot it.” 😂@kylekuzma's postgame comments caught @SHAQ off guard. pic.twitter.com/NPL5nqLlhy — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 11, 2020

Kuzma buzzer-beater: Third scorer for Lakers?

Leaving his outlandish comment aside, Kuzma's buzzer-beater against the Nuggets was extremely crucial for the Lakers as it snapped their three-game losing streak. The Lakers' form since the season resumed in Orlando has been poor, having already lost four times in seven games. Monday's game against the Nuggets was another close affair with the teams tied 121-121 with a mere 4 seconds left on the clock. That's when Kuzma delivered the knockout punch to snatch a win for his side.

Kyle Kuzma had been in and out of the side due to injuries and poor form. Against the Nuggets, however, the 25-year-old relished his role as his team's third scorer, dropping 25 points on 11-for-16 shooting. After his struggles during his side's loss to the Indiana Pacers last week, his performance will serve as a boost for coach Frank Vogel.

The Lakers have already secured their Division title. LeBron James and co will enter the playoffs as one of the favourites to win the NBA championship. While LeBron and Anthony Davies are the ones who generally make the headlines, the form of Kuzma, Alex Caruso and others will be important for the LA franchise to win its first NBA title since 2010.

(Image Credits: NBA.com, Kevin Durant Instagram)