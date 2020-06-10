Lakers' Kyle Kuzma Calls White Privilege 'an Invisible Backpack Every White Person Wears'

The ongoing civil unrest in the US shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. Protests have now been recorded in all 50 states across the United States in connection to the Black Lives Matter movement, something which has never been seen before. In addition to the US, the news of George Floyd death has moved people on foreign shores as well.

Widespread protests have been seen in Germany, the UK, France, Japan, Netherlands, and even Ireland over the last couple of weeks in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The never-ending cycle of police brutality and systemic racism on minority communities in the United States reached a boiling point and several celebrities have joined the fight and voiced their concerns using their respective platforms. One of them is Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma, who recently gave a decent analogy to explain the logic behind the term, 'white privilege'.

Black Lives Matter movement

Kyle Kuzma joins Lakers in putting up post on white privilege

Lakers star Kyle Kuzma compares white privilege to 'invisible backpack' in latest analogy

The Lakers star penned a lengthy article that was featured in The Players’ Tribune with regards to the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. Kuzma used an interesting analogy involving an ‘invisible backpack’ to explain what ‘white privilege’ is in layman’s terms. Kyle Kuzma wrote, “The best analogy I’ve heard that explains white privilege is that it’s like an invisible backpack that every white person wears. If you’re white and you’re ever in a situation where you might need help, you can take that backpack off, open it up, and pull out all sorts of s**t.”

The Lakers star did not stop there and went on to talk about how systemic racism is so ingrained in society that people fail to recognise it when it's right in front of their eyes. Kuzma added, “That’s why white people have to realise, it’s not just about your ‘heart’ or your individual mindset. Like how some people say, ‘I don’t have a racist bone in my body.’ Well, the system does, and you can’t see it because it benefits you.”

Kyle Kuzma mourns George Floyd death with an emotional post on Instagram

