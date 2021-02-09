Kyle Lowry Injury Update: Toronto Raptors Guard Ruled Out Vs Grizzlies With Back Spasm

The Toronto Raptors started the week with a 128-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday (Tuesday IST) at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennesee. While the Raptors continue to look for their pace this season, star Kyle Lowry was sidelined during the game while head coach Nick Nurse was ejected. Still, the team managed to score a win, which came after a loss against the Atlanta Hawks.

Kyle Lowry injury update

UPDATE - Kyle LOWRY (back spasm) will not return. — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 9, 2021

Kyle Lowry back spasm details

While the game was going on, Lowry left the court in order to stretch his sore back. However, a while later, the team announced that Lowry would be out for the remainder of the game. As per reports, there was a discomfort in his back.

Lowry played for only eight minutes, adding 4 points and 1 assist to the scoreboard while shooting 2-of-2 from the field. He has appeared in 21 of 24 games this season. The earlier was missed due to a toe infection, while the other due to some personal reasons. He is currently averaging 17.6 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds this season.

When will Kyle Lowry return?

As of now, it is not sure when Lowry will be returning. With the 34-year-old out, Fred VanVleet and Terence Davis II will fill in, looking to carry out the point guards' role. The team is currently on their six-game road trip, and have games against the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics lined up.

As per reports, the team has been 3-0 without Lowry.

Nick Nurse said Lowry's back wasn't bothering him prior to tonight. Kyle told him he didn't know when it tightened up on him, sometime during the first quarter, after hitting those two floaters. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 9, 2021

"I just talked to him and he said he didn’t know when it happened," Nurse said. He added that the back issue could have started early on.

Kyle Lowry trade

After the 2019 title, the Raptors did not trade veterans Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka. Now, with Gasol and Ibaka having moved on, Lowry is the only one who remains — that too on an expiring contract. As per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, some personnel at the Raptors believe that Lowry should be traded, which can help kickstart the team's rebuild.

Grizzlies vs Raptors

"Well, definitely sparked them," Nurse said after the game while speaking of his ejection. He added that he was glad the team played better, finding a way to win. Both Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam scored 32 points for them, while the team got together for a second-half run to beat the Grizzlies. Jonas Valanciunas led the Grizzlies with 27 points and 20 rebounds.

(Image credits: Kyle Lowry Instagram)