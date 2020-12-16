NBA Free Agents 2021: Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry And Other Stars Available Next Offseason

With Giannis Antetokounmpo agreeing to his highly-anticipated supermax extension, he is officially off NBA free agency next year. Most fans (and teams) were hoping for Giannis to decline the contract, entering 2021-22 season as an unrestricted free agent. Now, though, the league is left with few NBA free agency options, especially with stars like LeBron James and Paul George already committed.

Giannis, LeBron and Paul George have all signed extensions. A revised look at the top free agents of 2021:

- Kawhi Leonard (player opt.)

- Gobert (Dec. 21 extension deadline )

- Chris Paul (player opt.)

- Blake Griffin (player opt.)

- Victor Oladipo

- Kyle Lowry

- DeMar DeRozan — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) December 15, 2020

NBA free agents 2021

Opt-out clause/team option

Kawhi Leonard – LA Clippers

Jrue Holiday – Milwaukee Bucks

Goran Dragic – Miami Heat

Chris Paul – Phoenix Suns

Unrestricted free agent

Kyle Lowry – Toronto Raptors

Rudy Gobert – Utah Jazz

Victor Oladipo – Indiana Pacers

DeMar DeRozan – San Antonio Spurs

Mike Conley – Utah Jazz

LaMarcus Aldridge – San Antonio Spurs

As of now, reports think Kawhi Leonard seems most likely to enter free agency. However, with George signing an extension with the team, they might work towards concentrating on winning a title together. However, certain reports added that teammates are apparently unhappy with the preferential treatment, especially after their disappointing postseason exit.

Three of the top free agents of the 2021 free agent class are off the market (LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Paul George).



Combine this with the fact that James Harden has two years left on his deal and the Rockets are sitting in a nice position here. — Salman Ali (@SalmanAliNBA) December 15, 2020

Kawhi Leonard contract

Kawhi Leonard is currently signed to a three-year $103,137,300 contract with the Clippers. As per Spotrac, his annual salary is $34,379,100. By next season, Leonard will have earned $101,090,925 with the Clippers if he does not choose his opt-out option.

Bradley Beal contract

Last year, Bradley Beal signed a two-year maximum contract extension with the Wizards. As per reports, the contract is worth $72 million (beginning the 2021-22 season) and will have a player option for the 2022-23 season. If he declines the option, he will be available for the ten-year NBA service time which will allow him a five-year, $266 million contract.

