Kyle Lowry Reveals Reason Behind Successful Pairing With DeMar DeRozan At The Raptors

DeMar DeRozan played 9 NBA seasons with the Toronto Raptors before being traded to the San Antonio Spurs in 2018. Kyle Lowry has been with the Raptors after leaving the Rockets following the NBA 2011-12 season. Recently, Kyle Lowry revealed the reason behind DeRozan and his success together at the Raptors. During Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan's years together, the Raptors won 48 or more games for 6 seasons.

Both DeRozan and Lowry led the Raptors to their franchise-record 59 wins during the NBA 2017-18 season. However, Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan never won an NBA championship together. The latter was traded to the Spurs last season.

NBA 2019-20: Raptors' Kyle Lowry reveals why he and DeMar DeRozan worked for the team

Both Kyle Lowry and DeRozan were also good friends during their seven years together with the Raptors. During the interview, Lowry revealed that he feels they worked well together because they never let ego get in the way. Both gave each other the ball when needed, according to Lowry.

He also added that having a great friendship made it easier for them to play together. Lowry further complimented his friend, saying that DeMar DeRozan gave his all to the Raptors and helped them reach new heights. Lowry believes that Toronto saw DeRozan grow from a boy to a man.

NBA 2019-20: DeMar DeRozan leads the Spurs to a 105-104 victory

Despite the Raptors having an over 20-point lead during Q3, the Spurs came back during the second half and beat the Raptors 105-104. Kyle Lowry scored 16 points and season-high 15 assists for during the Spurs vs Raptors encounter.

In a post-game interview with ESPN, Lowry admitted that the Raptors stopped playing during the second half after being asked what went wrong towards the end. Earlier this week, the Raptors blew their 14-point lead against the Portland Trail Blazers and lost the game with a narrow 101-99 margin. DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points for the Spurs and led the team to victory.

