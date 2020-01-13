Kyle Lowry Shares Adorable Moment With Son Karter In Stands During Spurs Vs Raptors Game

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry and his son, Karter Lowry shared an adorable moment during the Spurs vs Raptors game on Sunday night (Monday morning IST). Though the Raptors lost to the San Antonio Spurs, Lowry managed to win hearts with this wholesome video shared by the Toronto Raptors on their Twitter account. Kyle Lowry stumbled as he dove out of bounds for the ball and was helped up by Spurs forward Rudy Gay. Lowry found Karter while getting back on his feet, giving him a kiss before returning to the game.

NBA 2019-20: Kyle Lowry shares an adorable moment with son in the stands during the Spurs vs Raptors game

Some wholesome Lowry content: Kyle dives out of bounds for loose ball. His good friend Rudy Gay helps him up by the baseline, where his family sits, and he gives his son a kiss. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 13, 2020

The moment took place during the Q3 of the game. The Raptors were leading with a massive 70-53 margin with 5:39 minutes left in the quarter. Karter shared a small smile after and covered his mouth with his hand. Fans replied to the video with cute GIFs and responses, agreeing that the moment was wholesome and precious.

NBA 2019-20: San Antonio Spurs vs Raptors highlights

Kyle Lowry on what went wrong in the second half for the Raptors: “We just stopped playing.” Said the team played lackadaisical both in this game and in the loss to Portland earlier this week that saw Toronto blow a 14-point lead. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 13, 2020

Despite the Raptors having an over 20-point lead during Q3, the Spurs came back during the second half and beat the Raptors 107-106. Kyle Lowry scored 16 points and season-high 15 assists for during the Spurs vs Raptors encounter. In a post-game interview with ESPN, Kyle Lowry admitted that the Raptors stopped playing during the second half after being asked what went wrong towards the end. Earlier this week, the Raptors blew their 14-point lead against the Portland Trail Blazers and lost the game with a narrow 99-101 margin. DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points for the Spurs.

