Kyle Lowry Involved In A Heated Exchange With Heckler After Raptors Lose Vs 76ers

Toronto Raptors are currently on a three-game losing streak after losing their previous game to the Philadelphia 76ers 110-104. Raptors guard Kyle Lowry finished with 26 points, six rebounds and five assists., while the team now has 15-7 win/loss record and stand fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

NBA: Kyle Lowry heated exchange with a heckler

Kyle Lowry, exiting into the tunnel after loss, responds to heckling fan:

“Come see me!” About 7 times. Restrained by teammate (lightly).

“I live at 20th and Lehigh. Come see me!”#Raptors#Sixers — Marcus Hayes (@inkstainedretch) December 9, 2019

After the frustrating loss, Lowry headed towards the tunnel. While entering the tunnel and moving towards the locker room, he had a heated exchange with a heckler. He even told the heckler where he lived so they can have a go at it.

I asked @Klow7 about the #Sixers fan that heckled him after the game. The #Raptors PG didn’t back down, telling him, “Come see me! ... I live at 20th and Lehigh. Come see me!” pic.twitter.com/aGiYdkZ7Fi — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) December 9, 2019

In his post-game interview, Kyle Lowry said that he was not shocked at all and claimed that he loves the tension between players and fans, especially from Philly fans.

The dime ... The fake



Sensational pic.twitter.com/BnDESIIAtL — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) December 8, 2019

NBA: Raptors vs 76ers highlights

Tobias Harris scored 26 points and rookie Matisse Thybulle had a career-high 20 points, to lead Philadelphia 76ers to their 12th straight home victory. Ben Simmons finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists. Kyle Lowry, playing in his second game after missing 11 in a row due to a broken left thumb, scored 26 points, and OG Anunoby had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto.

Prior to three consecutive losses, the Raptors were on a seven-game winning run. While there are still lot of games to play, Raptors quickly need to head back to the drawing board, figure things out, and get back to winning games.