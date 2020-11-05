Kyle Lowry Says He's Glad To Be 'like An Outsider' In Toronto When Donald Trump Leads USA?

Kyle Lowry, 34, has played with the Toronto Raptors for most of his NBA career. As a result, the point guard lives and works from Canada. With the US Elections going on, Kyle Lowry spoke to a reporter in the USA, and how he feels about the whole situation regarding Donald Trump and Joe Biden. While he stated that he was proud of being born an American, it could have been better if he could observe the situation like an outsider.

Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry on Donald Trump and the US election 2020

Imagine Kyle Lowry was Canadian 🥰 pic.twitter.com/iRmHcN60dc — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) November 4, 2020

In his interview, Lowry stated that during the elections, he would prefer in to be in a country like Canada. Lowry, who was in conversation with The Washington Post, wishes that he could become "an outsider looking in" to whatever was happening in the USA. "But to be led by a person like that, I’d rather be in a country [like] Canada and do my job and kind of speak from a sense of being an outsider looking in".

While Lowry has previously voiced his opposition for Trump, he did not take names during the interview. In 2017, Lowry had been vocal about not liking Trump's travel ban. He, along with Raptors president Masai Ujiri and then-coach Dwane Casey, had spoken about the United States being a free country, which allows people opportunities.

Towards the end, Lowry also asked people in Philadelphia to cast their vote. The Philadelphia-native spoke about his home town in a "pro-Democratic place". "I think that’s Philadelphia in general, and I think that’s why Trump called [out Philadelphia], because we’re not pro-Trump here," Lowry said.

"I love my country and everything about it," he said in the end, proud to be a citizen despite everything. He even spoke about Pennsylvania being a swing state, whose results can impact the results. "The state is going to do a good job of making sure every vote is counted," he added.

Trump vs Biden US Election result

We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact,..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

While results from states like some states like Pennsylvania are still being counted, Biden is nearing the 270 mark. Trump, who had declared victory in states like Michigan (which Biden won), stands at 214. As Biden's lead narrows, Trump's campaign has currently sued 53 ballots in one county to stop vote counting in Georgia.

