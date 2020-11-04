US Election 2020: Slovenian PM Congratulates Trump For 'triumph' As America Awaits Result

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, on November 4, congratulated Donald Trump on what he described in a tweet as Trump's "clear victory" in the American presidential election, becoming the first European Union leader to do so. Slovenia, which is the homeland of First Lady Melania has endorsed Trump openly even before the polls were announced. Congratulating Republicans, he wrote that “POTUS” has secured “triumph” despite delays and denials from MSM.

Biden leads but Trump claims victory

As per the latest tally, Biden is leading with 238 votes while Trump has secured 213 votes. Biden, who has garnered much support from people of colour has so far managed to capture 20 states including his home state Delaware, Arizona, California and New York as well as Washington. Meanwhile, Trump has got 23 states including Florida and Texas, as well as Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio, all states he won in 2016. With seven major states still left uncalled, both Donald Trump and Joe Biden still stand a chance to win in the election for “America’s soul.”

Trump had earlier threatened that any counting of ballots or voting after the polling booths closed down will have him to go US Supreme Court to ensure the “integrity” of election procedures. Trump, declaring a premature victory, also warned about accepting any ballots at the polling stations after the voting stopped. Meanwhile calling Trump’s threats as "naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens,” O’Malley Dillon said that if the US President makes “good on his threat” to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, the legal teams will take over. Meanwhile, Trump accused Democrats of election fraud on Twitter, saying, the Blue party is “trying to steal the Election”. “We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed.”