Anand Mahindra Checks Own Crystal Ball As Astrologer Sees US Election Win In Trump Kundali

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris have inched closer to the magic figure of 270 Electoral College votes, even as incumbent Republican President Donald Trump moved ahead with his plan to mount a massive legal battle to retain his presidency. Amidst all of this, an astrologer's forecast predicting a victory for Donald Trump is being widely circulated on social media.

'This astrologer will be rather popular...'

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Wednesday shared the astrologer's prediction on Twitter, cropping out his name "for the sake of privacy." He said that there will be a huge rise in the astrologer's popularity if Donald Trump wins the 2020 US Presidential Election. In his forecast, the astrologer predicted that Donald Trump would "retain the office of the President of America second time and would win by a minimum margin of 4 lakh votes and a maximum margin of 9 lakh votes."

"Shree Donald Trump having ascendant lion and placement of the sun in 10th house along the dragon's head that is Rahu gives him an upper hand to repeat the second term as President of America because ..." the astrologer's prediction said. He also predicted that Trump's rival Joe Biden would give the Republican incumbent a "neck to neck fight".

This astrologer’s forecast was doing the messaging circuit last week. (Have concealed the name & address for the sake of privacy) If President Trump retains office, this astrologer will be rather popular, to put it mildly. 😊 pic.twitter.com/m2H4jFRBQ3 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 4, 2020

Meanwhile, at his surprising "victory" speech at around 2 am (local time), Donald Trump's family joined him at the White House. President Trump called the election "a fraud on the American public" and said, "Frankly, we did win this election."

'We already have won it'

"All of a sudden everything just stopped. This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election," Trump said, without citing any evidence of fraud in the electoral process. "We will win this, and as far as I'm concerned, we already have won it," Trump added. His wife Melania Trump, his sons Eric and Donald Jr, daughters Ivanka and Tiffany were all smiles as Trump made the announcement.

According to media reports, Donald Trump had also thanked his wife, his family and his Vice President Mike Pence and his wife for their support amid loud cheers from the upbeat crowd at the East Room of the White House.

With millions of votes still being counted, the outcome of the race between Trump and Biden remained in flux, with the possibility that the winner would not be known for days, The Washington Post reported. CNN had projected Biden to have garnered 253 electoral votes, leading Trump by 40. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the U.S. Presidential Election.

(With PTI inputs)