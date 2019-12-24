Raptors Vs Pacers Highlights: Pacers Trump Kyle Lowry's 30 Pts To End Raptors' Winning Run

The Indiana Pacers defeated the Toronto Raptors in a 120-115 overtime victory on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST). The game took place at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. Aaron Holiday scored 2 three-pointers down the stretch which helped the Pacers snap the Raptors five-game winning streak. He scored his fifth three-pointer with 54 seconds left on the clock, giving the Raptors a 119-115 lead. The Pacers also made a franchise record for 43 three-pointers attempted. They matched a season-high with 18-of-42 attempts made, out of which 4 were shot during Q4 and overtime.

The Raptors were trailing by 15 points during Q2 after missing 17 of their initial 19 three-pointers. However, the Pacers ended up outscoring the Raptors 13-8 in during overtime. Kyle Lowry scored a team-high 30 points for the Raptors, while Serge Ibaka added 23 points. Fred VanVleet also added 21 points for the team. Both TJ Warren and Myles Turner scored 24 points for the Pacers. Turner scored 5-of-6 three-pointers while scoring 9-of-12 from the field. Here are the Raptors vs Pacers highlights.

Raptors vs Pacers highlights: Pacers snap Raptors’ winning streak

Raptors vs Pacers highlights: Player Ratings

Toronto Raptors

OG Anunoby – 5/10

Chris Boucher – 6/10

Terence Davis – 5/10

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson – 4.5/10

Kyle Lowry – 7.5/10

Serge Ibaka – 6.5/10

Fred VanVleet – 6/10

Patrick McCaw – 4.5/10

Indiana Pacers

Malcolm Brogdon – 7/10

Aaron Holiday – 7/10

Justin Holiday – 3.5/10

Jeremy Lamb – 5.5/10

TJ McConnell – 6/10

Doug McDermott – 5.5/10

Edmond Summer – 5/10

Domantas Sabonis – 5/10

Myles Turner – 6.5/10

TJ Warren – 6/10

